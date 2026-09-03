Saints Row: The Third Remastered brings the hit open-world GTA-like to mobile

Saints Row: The Third is the latest port from Feral Interactive to hit mobile

The first truly wacky entry in the GTA-like series offers exciting, shoot 'em up action

Take over the city of Steelport and become king of the criminals, or hit people with a giant marital aid

Feral Interactive are set to bring another console classic to mobile, and this time it's none other than Volition's classic Saints Row franchise getting the nod. Saints Row: The Third Remastered is set to land October 29th for iOS and Android, with pre-orders now open on your storefront of choice.

Saints Row: The Third is widely seen as the point where the series, for better or worse, dove full-force into wackiness. The once plucky Third Street Saints now control the city of Stilwater, but crossing an international criminal gang called The Syndicate lands both your favourite cast and custom character in a new city to conquer.

You're no saint

Saints Row: The Third was actually my first entry in the series, as I went back afterwards to play Saints Row 2. And while the second is definitely my favourite, Saints Row: The Third undoubtedly has plenty of great points, with exciting gunplay and driving, not to mention a vast roster of cosmetics to collect, vehicles to steal and weapons to use.

It's also another great release from Feral Interactive, who have managed to bring many excellent console releases to mobile. Saints Row: The Third is set to retail for a fairly competitive $19.99 and features co-op play, as well as all DLC bundled into one package.

Personally, I'm almost surprised at how unsurprised I am. Feral have managed to snag some great names in the past from virtually every platform, and Saints Row: The Third (if your phone can run it) will have hours' worth of content to play through with just the core game alone, let alone the DLC.

But if you want even more great releases to play, why not check out our latest feature covering the five new mobile games to try this week? Our weekly list covers some of the most interesting releases from the last seven days!