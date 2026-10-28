Monster Train 2 finally set to pull into the station on mobile in this follow-up to the roguelike hit

Monster Train 2: The Punished, the follow-up to the hit roguelike, is coming to mobile

Venture out on the titanic trainonce more and battle it out across three floors

Use five clans and their distinct mechanics to play your cards right

Roguelike, roguelike, roguelike - it seems to be the genre that everyone is breaking into. But for every lacklustre take, there's a hidden gem worth finding, such as Monster Train. Now, the hit roguelike's sequel, Monster Train 2, is finally set to make the jump to mobile as heaven and hell unite in a fragile alliance!

A roguelike deckbuilder set aboard an infernal train, Monster Train 2 follows on from the original, which pits you against the forces of heaven in your attempt to reignite hell. Now, the infernal and the angelic are teaming up against all-new factions that want nothing less than the destruction of everything.

Still better service than most British trains

For those of you who've played before, Monster Train 2 promises more of the same, in a good way, with five new clans to pick from. Not to mention a sixth being added in the latest DLC arriving alongside this announcement.

And, of course, the signature mechanic of fighting off your enemies across all three floors of the enormous train you command is there. Each clan also comes with their own distinctive mechanics, dramatically changing how you play each deck, even with similar cards.

Really, there's not much else to be said about Monster Train 2 that isn't just reiterating 'if you liked the first, you'll like this. About the only kicker with this news is that we don't have any solid idea of when Monster Train 2 will pull into the station, other than sometime later this year. But watch this space, and we'll keep you posted on any further info!

In the meantime, if you're looking for some other hit games to enjoy on mobile, why not check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far), where we've ranked some of the top picks you can play right now?