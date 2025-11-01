Rumble Heroes tier list - All playable heroes ranked

Version: 2.2.101

A blend of side-scrolling RPG and idle games set in portrait orientation was probably the last thing anyone expected to be successful. But thanks to the gorgeous pixelated 2D art style, one-hand playability, and tremendous amounts of exploration and game modes, Rumble Heroes has made its mark on mobile. That said, the story is as generic as it gets. Like, seriously, a princess getting kidnapped and needing to be rescued? Mario already did that years ago! Although he keeps doing it, I suppose...

Having up-to-date knowledge regarding the meta heroes and teams in Rumble Heroes is quite crucial if you’re looking to play the game long-term.

RUMBLE HEROES TIER LIST: RANKING THE BEST HEROES

When it comes to picking the best heroes, the natural answer should be quality over quantity. By that, I mean, the higher their rarity, the stronger they are. Heroes come in four unique rarities – Legendary, Epic, Rare, and Uncommon. Their strength follows in descending order. You can check the rarity of the hero from the colour of their background.

That’s not the end of the story, though. As many veterans of the community have established, some Epic and Rare heroes are also top-tier in their own right. Some even more than their legendary relative. You see, that’s where “hero synergy” plays a part. Each hero brings a set of abilities that can work in multiple team compositions.

We’ve tried our best to gather all the information relating to the best heroes at the moment. You can take advantage of this tier list to find out where your personal favourites lie, or just to have a general idea of which heroes you should aim to get. Hey now, we’ve all had our bad share of gacha luck, but that’s part of the experience. Once you get your hands on the top-tier heroes, all the pain eases out!

Just a heads up, the developers at Play Hard Lab like to tinker around with their heroes a lot in balance updates. So, we would advise you to bookmark this page as we will ensure to keep the tier list updated in regards to the changes.

Original article by Harsh Paliwal, updated by Mihail Katsoris.