Rumble Heroes tier list - All playable heroes ranked
A blend of side-scrolling RPG and idle games set in portrait orientation was probably the last thing anyone expected to be successful. But thanks to the gorgeous pixelated 2D art style, one-hand playability, and tremendous amounts of exploration and game modes, Rumble Heroes has made its mark on mobile. That said, the story is as generic as it gets. Like, seriously, a princess getting kidnapped and needing to be rescued? Mario already did that years ago! Although he keeps doing it, I suppose...
Having up-to-date knowledge regarding the meta heroes and teams in Rumble Heroes is quite crucial if you’re looking to play the game long-term.
RUMBLE HEROES TIER LIST: RANKING THE BEST HEROESWhen it comes to picking the best heroes, the natural answer should be quality over quantity. By that, I mean, the higher their rarity, the stronger they are. Heroes come in four unique rarities – Legendary, Epic, Rare, and Uncommon. Their strength follows in descending order. You can check the rarity of the hero from the colour of their background.
That’s not the end of the story, though. As many veterans of the community have established, some Epic and Rare heroes are also top-tier in their own right. Some even more than their legendary relative. You see, that’s where “hero synergy” plays a part. Each hero brings a set of abilities that can work in multiple team compositions.
We’ve tried our best to gather all the information relating to the best heroes at the moment. You can take advantage of this tier list to find out where your personal favourites lie, or just to have a general idea of which heroes you should aim to get. Hey now, we’ve all had our bad share of gacha luck, but that’s part of the experience. Once you get your hands on the top-tier heroes, all the pain eases out!
Just a heads up, the developers at Play Hard Lab like to tinker around with their heroes a lot in balance updates. So, we would advise you to bookmark this page as we will ensure to keep the tier list updated in regards to the changes.Original article by Harsh Paliwal, updated by Mihail Katsoris.
S-Tier
- Nightfall Raven
- Zen Kairun
- Firetail Robin
- Blizzard Saphira
- Gunblade Barrett
- Lion King Leo
- Blacksmith Vulkan
- Rosevine Rachel
- Forest Vanessa
- White Evelyn
- Flameblade Ken
- Jade Kasmi
- Frost Sibyl
- Viking Sigrun
- Godhand Sita
- Graves Toshi
- Wave Thalassion
- Undertaker Reaper
- Spark Alisa-9
- Double Shield Kyle
- Dark Kiara
- Blind Matilda
- Big-Sickle Jennifer
- Wave Talisay
- Wicked Alice
- Mirror Stella
- Ego Sword Polly
- Elemental Lisa
- Holy Mace Paul
- Flame Sword Giselle
- Time Mia
If you’re going to be in need of a healer, then look no further than the righteous and virtuous Holy Mace Paul. Wielding a hard-hitting, large iron hammer which he proclaims to be blessed by God, Paul isn’t your regular knight. He might give the impression of a barbarian, but he’s not that kind of beast. In fact, Paul is quite knowledgeable and articulate in his combat ways. You can expect to deal a ton of AoE damage to enemies nearby while keeping your allies topped up on health as well. His healing capacity easily matches actual healers, and oh, the damage is just the cherry on top of the cake.Big Sickle Jennifer looks just like the hero you would want if you ever dreamed about a female version of Darth Vader. Look aside, she’s quite the beast on the battlefield. Jennifer launches waves of energy by slashing her scythe, inflicting massive damage to enemies hit, as well as making them bleed for a few seconds. She’s quite useful against bosses that require Bleeding mechanics against them, particularly world bosses that have huge HP pools, which explains her top position on our Rumble Heroes tier list.
A-Tier
If you want to recruit a cowboy straight out of the wild, wild west, then Double Gun Mary is going to be your best shot! She just loves shooting bullets, sometimes even without bothering to aim much. Her usability as a ranged damage dealer is unparalleled in the early-mid game since she’s blessed with good attack speed and attack damage. Mary’s basic skill allows her to pinpoint her targets and shoot recklessly towards them, dealing a barrage of continuous damage.
B-Tier
- Saint Grace
- Skull Pop
- Backpack Chico
- Magic Shot Sally
- Manager Carolyn
- Turban Coby
- Epee Laura
- Brave Uva
Ever thought of going back in time, perhaps to traditional tribal culture? Well, Brave Uva is a proud tribe member! Sadly, his natural instinct to hunt and hurt is still quite active, making him more of a problem than an advantage. Still, violence always has its uses, especially when you have some dirty kidnappers who need to be taught a lesson. Uva’s basic ability allows him to do a small AoE attack that can inflict enemies with the coveted Poison debuff. He’s also able to command some natural powers, being able to summon thorns to damage enemies from afar.Epee Laura might be one of the most intriguing heroes we have on this list. She’s not abysmally bad but definitely not the sharpest tool in the shed. She’s a classic case of “Oh, Devs, why?”. Her abilities are quite amazing, as she can penetrate through targets, deal AoE-targeted damage, and is even capable of dealing multi-hitting chain combos. Laura is done dirty by having an extremely low base stat line, coupled with horrific damage multipliers. Nonetheless, they aren’t that bad if you’re still in the early-mid game. You might as well use her if you have her in your arsenal of heroes.
C-Tier
- Nudie Jack
- Ice Bobo
- Hero
- Strong Laura
- Whitehair Leo
- Diamond Bob
- Olive Cindy
- Orange Woody
- Big Hammer Joe
- Leaf Shot Tim
- Shadow Isaac
Now, I know that the bottom of the Rumble Heroes tier list holds some of the most detested heroes, but in all honesty, some of them are quite decent and work well in the right team composition. The perfect example of such a use case isIce Bobo, an enigmatic snowboard surfer turned knight. The little guy has a lot of power packed onto his shield and swords, being able to make use of the Frostbite effect. His ability to chain crowd-control enemies is plausible. Plus, his 2nd ability also empowers allies by providing them with a tiny bit more attack.
I am personally not a fan of pirates, but they do look cool! It seems no love has been shown to the pirate captain Big Hammer Joe, though. He’s quite sturdy, that said, capable of reducing incoming damage and dealing AoE targeted damage. While hammers are not known to be a weapon that can deal AoE damage, Joe’s abilities are all AoE-based.