Kung fu Supreme redeem codes: July 2023

Use these Kung fu Supreme redeem codes to get free gold ingots

- checked for new codes

Kung fu Supreme is a popular casual martial-arts placement game with AFK battles. It has been developed and published by Mujoy Games, which have previously released Idle Angels and Idle Immortal: Train Asia Myth Beast. If you are looking for working Kung fu Supreme redeem codes, you have reached the right page. In this post, we will share a list of all working codes. So let's begin.

List of all working Kung fu Supreme redeem codes

Dx88 - Rewards: 88 gold ingots

- Rewards: 88 gold ingots dx188 - Rewards: 188 gold ingots

- Rewards: 188 gold ingots dx288 - Rewards: 288 gold ingots

Here is a list of all working Kung fu Supreme redeem codes:

Expired codes:

Rfx666 : Use this code to get exclusive rewards

: Use this code to get exclusive rewards S1000rr: Use this code to get exclusive rewards

Kung fu Supreme redeem codes are time-limited, so make sure to use them as soon as possible. Also, don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit as we will keep updating it with new codes as and when they arrive.

To claim many other free gifts, take a peek at our Coin Master free spins that we are updating daily, but also a list of CRK coupon codes, but also Castle Clash secret codes, Mirage Perfect Skyline codes and hundreds of others. Just take a look around, we are sure you'll find at least one that will come in handy!

How to redeem Kung fu Supreme redeem codes?

Open the game and click on your avatar icon

Go to settings

Now click on the redeem code button and enter any of the active Kung fu Supreme redeem codes from above

Click on the OK button, and the reward will pop up on your screen immediately

Follow these steps to redeem Kung fu Supreme redeem codes.

Kung fu Supreme is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.