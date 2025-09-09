Sailing the Winds offers a non-horror take on the Dredge formula

Just peaceful sailing, mostly

Dredge, the Lovecraftian fishing simulator, has rightfully received plenty of praise from players and critics alike. But if the truly terrifying eldritch horrors stalking your humble fishing boat were a bit too much, there's a new option. Sailing The Winds, available to buy now on iOS, offers much of the same fun but with a calmer and more laid-back atmosphere.

In Sailing the Wind, there's no overarching plot of horrifying entities and mutated fish as you explore a windswept landscape. Instead, it's just you, the wide open ocean and various interesting spots to explore. Yes, there are still shipwrecks and mysterious archipelagos, but it's not quite Jaws and more Treasure Island.

Make no mistake, though, Sailing The Wind is setting out to offer just as engaging a story. In this mysterious archipelago once ruled by swashbuckling pirates, you play an explorer trying to help their friend find their missing father. But as you might expect, it's going to be far from simple to do so.

Gone with the wind

Now I won't lie to you and tell you that Sailing The Wind looks nearly as impressive as Dredge. But at the same time, I'm not about to write it off as a mere rip-off. Sailing the Winds has plenty going for it in terms of looks and gameplay, with a special focus on fishing.

Add to that the fact that there's more story to this than mere exploration and sailing. And I reckon if you're put off by undersea beasties but want a calming, laid-back experience on the waves, then Sailing the Winds might be for you.

But if you do love some spine-shuddering horror, but have been left feeling cold after completing Dredge, then don't fret!