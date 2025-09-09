Townsfolk adds three additional factions in whopping new update

Townsfolk has added a whopping three new factions in its latest update

The Tsardom, Shogunate and Sultanate all arrive with new buildings and advantages

They arrive alongside new puzzles, challenges and other additions in this update

With its mixture of grid-based puzzling and city-building fun, TownsFolk is yet another innovative release from Short Circuit Studios. Best-known for games such as Teeny Tiny Town and Teeny Tiny Trains, Short Circuit appear to be lavishing plenty of attention on TownsFolk. Especially with the addition of three new original factions to the mix!

The three new factions are the Tsardom, Shogunate and Sultanate. And if you can't already guess what their core mechanics are, here's a quick rundown:

Tsardom: Fantasy Russia, essentially. With a vast population, it relies on Faith to help overcome shortcomings in Food and Gold. It also boasts the Sky Dock and Tesla Tower for aerial dominion and defence, respectively.

Shogunate: From fantasy Russia to fantasy Japan! This faction exploits water tiles and turns coastal and river tiles into amazing sources of growth. Add to that their Onsens, Water Pavilions and Sky Pagodas, they rely on high production and a quickly growing populace.

Finally, we come to the Sultanate. And this is sure to be one of the most challenging, as much like their Arabian inspiration, you'll find yourself relying mainly on desert trade and hidden reserves to sustain yourself. Gold flows heavily, but food and water are a delicate balancing act.

Fortunately, with Oil Refineries providing a resource advantage, Trade Caravans to rake in the cash and grand Mosques for culture, this faction has its own strengths. And all three of these new factions arrive alongside puzzles, a weekly challenge mode, a reworked compendium and the neat little addition of looks for all of the guard towers of factions new and old alike.

Suffice it to say, then there's plenty to enjoy here. But if TownsFolk has given you a taste for power, it's well worth checking in on our other list of the best strategy games on Android for more ways to rule the world!