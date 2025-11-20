Rush: Xtreme gives you an EXTREME rush as you race radical rides

Extreme riding on extreme courses

Go from bikes to skateboards to jets and more

Race, win, upgrade, and keep winning

Trying to conquer the anxiety I feel watching first-person videos of people riding bicycles down paths that I hope never to cross, I came across Rush: Xtreme. Thanks to the escapism of the digital world (no relation), I can get a sense of what it's like to be an extreme sports person who laughs at death and always lands upright, like a cat.

At a glance, I knew what I was in for: a racing game with vehicles that you don't need any official licensing for (in theory, anyway). And that works just fine for me. I get to pick a vehicle, go fast, and if I crash, I just get back up again, defying the consequences of my reckless nature.

Rush: Xtreme really did rush into things before I even knew the whole deal. I get to control a person from a third-person perspective as they start their journey on a bicycle. Within a few seconds, I'm already zooming down natural and unnatural ramps to build speed and launch myself into the air. I can trust the rider to do all the tricks that she wants while I focus on keeping her on track. There were boosters for speed and launching into the air, while my rider's intensity was so strong that other riders would explode on contact (sometimes intentionally).

The more I played, the more tracks I got to see with narrower paths, tighter turns, more obstacles, and oncoming traffic to challenge my precision riding. Of course, I was most encouraged to continue playing so that I could unlock new vehicles, like jets and skateboards, which would be incorporated into future races.

My winnings were meagre but were enough to upgrade my various vehicles bit by bit, but not nearly enough to deck my rider out with some sweet threads (and maybe a helmet, just in case). Of course, the free version may be slow going, but it offers a nice adrenaline boost with tight controls and enough variety to make me continue risking my virtual rider's life.

Rush: Xtreme is brought to you by SayGames Ltd. and is available on iOS and Android.