Pokémon Go unveils new information ahead of the Wild Area event in Nagasaki

More debuts, more rewards

New Stamp Rally will be held in Nagasaki during the event

Shiny Unown K to make its debut

You can also pick between themed Special Research paths now

Pokémon Go’s next big event, Wild Area 2025, is shaping up to be one of the more ambitious ones yet, as it is part sightseeing tour, part global hunt. The action kicks off in Nagasaki from November 7th to 9th, where ticket holders can dive into an all-new Stamp Rally, exploring local landmarks and collecting in-game stamps as they go. It’s a neat mix of real-world travel and virtual exploration, both of which are pretty on brand for Pokémon Go.

Of course, no regional event would be complete without a little sparkle. Shiny Unown K will be making its debut, lured by Incense (but not Daily Adventure Incense, sadly), and exclusive to Nagasaki ticket holders. Add-ons are still available too, letting you extend bonuses, add more play days, or even preorder a themed t-shirt if you’re planning to go all-in.

Then there’s the global Wild Area event, running the following weekend, which introduces a new branched Special Research. You’ll pick between two themed paths – Dark Detective or Fairy Fanatic, each unlocking a different medal, bonus Stardust, and extra Candy XL for catching Pokémon of that type. Choose carefully, for once you’ve claimed your medal, your bonuses will stay active until the event wraps up on November 16th.

Supply Balloons will also make an appearance, dropping Go Safari Balls every hour for ticketed Trainers, so keep an eye on the skies when your Poké Balls start running low. And for the fashion-forward, a handful of new avatar items are joining the lineup, including a Flower Crown for web store ticket buyers, the Go Wild Area 2025 Tee, and even a Bewear Onesie for anyone feeling bold.

With so much happening between Nagasaki and the global event, it’s a good time to stock up on those daily bonuses. Check out the latest Pokémon Go promo codes for some extra rewards!