RuneScape to debut 'biggest area expansion' in its history with launch of Havenhythe part one

On the hunt

RuneScape is set to receive one of its biggest new areas yet in its latest update

Havenhythe part one debuts as part of the massive 25th anniversary celebrations

It includes vast areas of wilderness and new gameplay for hunting enthusiasts

Jagex's RuneScape is an icon of gaming for players, both casual and hardcore alike. No surprise then that with its 25th anniversary underway, the hit free-to-play MMORPG is set to receive what's been dubbed its 'biggest area expansion' yet. We'll have to see about that, as Havenhythe part one for RuneScape launches today.

As for what Havenhythe offers, expect vast, rocky wilderness to explore that promises to take you away from the more high-stakes action of late-game RuneScape in favour of a return to the vast open wilderness.

And wilderness is a key term in this update, as you'll find that Havenhythe Big Game Hunter mechanics will challenge even the most accomplished of trackers to tail their quarry unseen across the landscape. Bringing them down grants new materials for high-end gear and additional Hunter XP, while a new clockwork trap helps bring down multiple beasties at once.

This must be Haven

RuneScape needs little introduction, but this new update is probably one of the best times to get in if you're a beginner. You can head right to Havenhythe and start training to take on two new bosses suitable for the 40-50 level range in the form of Silverquill the Dreadhog and Ivar the King of Bones.

Not only that, but veteran players can get a sense of what Havenhythe has to offer by diving into two new quests, the Visions of Havenhythe and Hearts of the Sanguine, which will set up the new threats, friends, and foes to be found here. All this, and a second part still to come in 2026, promises that Jagex aren't slacking even a quarter-century in.

Looking to experience some of the other great MMORPGs on mobile? Then be sure to dig into our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft to see what we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with one of the greats of the genre!