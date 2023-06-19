RuneScape's Fort Forinthry season continues with the Woodcutter's Grove update

Jagex has announced that a brand-new update has arrived in RuneScape today as part of the ongoing Fort Forinthry season. It's called Woodcutter's Grove and introduces a training area for the skill, hatchet, and numerous new perks for woodcutting.

The intention is for Woodcutter's Grove to become your go-to place for all things woodcutting once built. There you can find a variety of trees, including Elder Trees, which will make going from level one to level 99 a bit easier.

Alongside becoming a location for trees, the update also allows players to unlock the Tier 80 Imcando Hatchet, which is the best in its class. To acquire one, you must gather four fragments while going about your usual woodcutting business. Once collected, the pieces can be combined with the Dragon Hatchet for a tasty upgrade.

The update also promises improvements to woodcutting and fletching skills. You will also find upgradable wood boxes that can be used to store logs and Wood Spirits. These little creatures will gain you an extra log whenever you knock down a tree. To gain access to Woodcutter's Grove, you first need to complete New Foundations, Murder on the Border, and Unwelcome Guests to Tier 1 alongside Level 10 Slayer and 50 Constructions.

If you're yet to delve into the woodcutting skill, you should consider investing time into it now. Through it, you can collect resources for building arrows, forts, and everything in between. Most people work on this skill early into their RuneScape careers, but if you haven't, you might want to start now this update bolsters the ability somewhat.

RuneScape is available now on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the links below.

Enjoy MMOs? Here are some of the best you can enjoy on Android