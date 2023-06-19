Brown Dust 2, the sequel to the popular gacha RPG Brave Nine, is set to launch within the coming days

The highly anticipated new entry into the Brave Nine series, otherwise known as Brown Dust within Japan, will be launching quite soon. Brave Nine 2 is due out come June 22nd, and many fans of the JRPG fantasy gacha series are eager to get their hands on one of the most exciting releases this year!

Brown Dust, which we will call the Brave Nine series from here on, has seen another entry into the franchise since the original first game launched quite some time back. Known as Brave Nine Story, this one acted as a sort of in-between and opened up on a bunch of the lore within the Brown Dust universe. Think of it as a way to get players excited for the fully-fledged next sequel: Brown Dust 2.

Brown Dust 2 on the other hand continues directly off of where Brave Nine ended. Story-wise, Brave Nine was quite a grounded fantasy tale with some hints of what was to come. And what was to come is what’s within Brown Dust 2, which mainly revolves around a ton of different time travel tales that will see you embodying a variety of different protagonists.

On launch, Brown Dust 2 will have four stories available, each connecting to the larger universe that Brave Nine created. These stories include a modern-day high school as a setting, a normal high fantasy setting, a post-apocalyptic one, and even a futuristic spy mission. Each will be experienced with whatever team you end up creating from the large cast of collectable characters, and each tells a different story that will then connect to the overarching narrative.

On the gameplay side of things, Brown Dust 2 is played out as a grid-based tactics battler. You’ll collect characters from the gacha system, implement them within your team, then use their unique skills to tackle different tactical battles in each story.

If all of that sounds good to you, you can pre-register for Brown Dust 2 ahead of that June 22nd release date at either of the links below!