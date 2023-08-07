Runescape introduces its latest skill with the addition of the combat style Necromancy

In a monumental occasion, the legendary MMO Runescape has finally launched its newest skill; Necromancy. Any Runescape player can tell you with ease that the addition of any new skill is a massive piece of news, as it’s quite a rarity to see one pop up in any update, so this is quite a big deal!

To put into understandable terms for non-Runescape players how huge of a deal this is, the last time a skill was added to the game was in 2020 with the addition of Archaeology, so it has been literal years since such an update occurred! On top of that, Necromancy is just a really cool skill, so many players out there are very excited about this.

With that history lesson out of the way, let’s check out what Necromancy entails. First off, it’s a combat skill, so it’ll be levelled up through killing enemies primarily. While it will be enhanced by utilizing the Runecrafting skill as well, the primary method of using Necromancy will be through using it in combat encounters and performing rituals. You’ll be able to raise the dead to do your bidding and destroy your foes, and you’ll unlock stronger methods of doing so as you increase that level!

To unlock Necromancy, all you have to do is head to the City of Um and commune with the undead. You’ll then be able to equip the Death Guard and Skull Lantern and use those to start levelling it up. While the new skill will be available today, over the coming months, there will be numerous further updates that will unlock more ways to use Necromancy and other related content as well!

And for those free-to-play players out there, Necromancy will be levelable up to level 20 for free players, and then 120 for members. So what are you waiting for? Get out there and start communing with the armies of the dead!