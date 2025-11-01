Run! Goddess tier list - All the Valkyries including the SR ones

- Version: 1.0.39 - Added: Loranna

You want to advance, but the only way to do that reliably is to have some good Valkyries - and for that, we bring you our Run! Goddess tier list, complete with every single character you can currently recruit!

In Run! Goddess, you form a team of up to 5 characters (one of which is your main character), equip them with your best items, and then send them off to the battlefield. They will fight against hordes upon hordes of enemies, and your goal is to destroy them all.

As you upgrade your team, you will also be able to obtain better items, and eventually, your Valkyries will be a force to be reckoned with - if you manage to get some of the best ones, that is.

The best characters in Run! Goddess

The best characters are, quite obviously, the rarest ones. They have the highest power overall, even if they aren't at maximum rank. If you were to compare an SSR to an SP (or a UR), you'd see a major difference in power. Of course, their kit also plays an important role, since no two characters are the same.

In our Run! Goddess tier list, I've ranked every single Valkyrie, including the SR ones that you get at the beginning. Of course, those aren't top-tier (by any means), but they are helpful until you get your hands on some better ones.

Run! Goddess tier list

The tier list has the best Valkyries in the S tier, but don't worry - until you get them, it's more than okay to use the ones in the A tier. They are reliable, and you can't go wrong with upgrading them (or even maxing them out).