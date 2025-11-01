Run! Goddess tier list - All the Valkyries including the SR ones
| Run! Goddess
You want to advance, but the only way to do that reliably is to have some good Valkyries - and for that, we bring you our Run! Goddess tier list, complete with every single character you can currently recruit!
In Run! Goddess, you form a team of up to 5 characters (one of which is your main character), equip them with your best items, and then send them off to the battlefield. They will fight against hordes upon hordes of enemies, and your goal is to destroy them all.
As you upgrade your team, you will also be able to obtain better items, and eventually, your Valkyries will be a force to be reckoned with - if you manage to get some of the best ones, that is.
The best characters in Run! GoddessThe best characters are, quite obviously, the rarest ones. They have the highest power overall, even if they aren't at maximum rank. If you were to compare an SSR to an SP (or a UR), you'd see a major difference in power. Of course, their kit also plays an important role, since no two characters are the same.
In our Run! Goddess tier list, I've ranked every single Valkyrie, including the SR ones that you get at the beginning. Of course, those aren't top-tier (by any means), but they are helpful until you get your hands on some better ones.
- Don't forget that we have the latest Run! Goddess codes - go ahead and claim them before they expire!
Run! Goddess tier listThe tier list has the best Valkyries in the S tier, but don't worry - until you get them, it's more than okay to use the ones in the A tier. They are reliable, and you can't go wrong with upgrading them (or even maxing them out).
S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier | D tier
1
S tier
- Hecate
- Elaris
- Yonai
- Lynn
- Rika
- Ophelia
Yonai is currently the best DPS in Run! Goddess and deserves a spot at the top of this tier list. She holds power over playing cards, which she uses to attack enemies and deal heaps of AoE damage. Yonai's passive increases the back row characters' damage and chance to stun, which makes her a great addition to any team.
Rika is another outstanding SP DPS character that can also transform into a fox. She can also avoid death once while in fox form, and with her Spellbound passive, she also gains lifesteal and a chance to inflict knockback.
Ophelia is a UR, but her tanking ability is off the charts. She can deal damage in a line, knock back enemies, but also shield herself proportional to a % of her HP. With her passive skill, she can grant that shield to the rest of the team, which makes her a top-tier character.
2
A tier
- Anna
- Milena
- Alicia
- Loranna
- Kiki
- Eve & Ashe
- Audrey: Flamebearer
- Liz
- Gabrielle: Researcher
- Katherine
- YuSheng
- Misty
- Diva
- Flame
Kiki is just an SSR DPS, but she is great thanks to her passive and overall skill damage, since she is able to boost the other Valkyries' ATK.
Misty can conjure an orb of energy that she throws at a target location. She is also passively boosting her Pierce Chance, which makes her a great character against big hordes of enemies.
YuSheng is a Support, meaning she should grant buffs to her team. Her kit is mainly focused on DPS though, which is also not entirely bad. Her damage is good, and with her passive, she boosts all characters' ATK and DEF.
3
B tier
- Emilius
- Wendy
- Sophia
- Audrey
- Zoe
- Aurora
Wendy is a mid-tier DPS that has okay damage for the early stages, just like Zoe, but neither of them is off the charts. It's okay to use them at the start if you get them, but towards the end-game stages, they can feel a little lacking.
Audrey is an SSR tank who boosts all characters' DEF, but her kit is kinda off. She isn't that great in terms of damage, but her ability to provide defensive buffs is okay-ish.
4
C tier
- Madison
- Chinatsu Shiraishi
- Gabrielle
All of these characters, Gabrielle, Chinatsu and Madison, are DPS-focused, but their damage is kinda bad compared to some of the other ones. They are all okay to use if you don't have any other ones, but I don't recommend building and using them in your final team.
Madison is slightly better for the Pierce Chance she has in her kit, but also for the passive that increases all Valkyries' Pierce Chance - this is highly situational though, and chances are you won't even need it that much if you have some of the characters from the higher echelons of the Run Goddess tier list.
5
D tier
- Emily
- Miranda
- Nicole
- Elia
- Rina
All of these characters are weak compared to the rest - they're mainly the ones you get at the beginning, so I recommend you only use them until you get some better ones, then forget about them.
That's the whole Run Goddess tier list that we have prepared at the moment. And since you stayed with us until the end, let me recommend this Ninja Time tier list if you're a Roblox fan, or our Mini Heroes Magic Throne tier list!