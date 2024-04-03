Rogue Company Elite tier list of best characters [April 2024]
| Rogue Company Elite
The new season of Rogue Company brought a lot of changes to various characters. We will take a look at how the Rogues stack up against each other in the current meta by creating a Rogue Company tier list where we can sort them accordingly. But, you probably already knew that and the reason you are here is to check out our lists not to read a block of text, isn't it?
Rogue Company tier listWe've decided that it would be best to rank each character based on their designated roles. So in this order, we have Duellists, Defenders, Breachers, and Support Rogues. For any new players to Rogue Company who might be wondering what these roles even mean, here's a quick breakdown of each position:
- Duellists: Focused on forcing trades with the enemy team and winning combat engagements.
- Defenders: Their primary goal is to secure objective locations and slow down the enemy.
- Breachers: As their class name suggests, Breachers specialize in creating openings for their team to advance and push through enemy lines.
- Support: Support role Rogues' main focus is to provide assistance to their teammates.
One last thing that we need to mention is that future game updates might bring unpredictable changes to the meta. We will make sure to keep our lists up-to-date whenever something like this happens, so make sure to check back on this page. Without any further ado, let's dive right into our Rogue Company tier list.
1
Rogue Company Best Duelists
|Tier
|Rogue
|S
|Lancer
|Glimpse
|A
|Ronin
|Kestrel
|Chaac
|B
|Dallas
|Scorch
|Phantom
|Talon
|Umbra
|Lancer and Glimpse are on the top of Rogue Company tier list, and there's probably little to no argument about that. Glimpse combines amazing playmaking abilities with duellist power, while Lancer is simply the strongest duellist in the current meta. So these two being on the top of our duellist tier list is justified. Ronin, Chaac and Kestrel are still solid options and in the right hands they can perform very well. The rest of the Rogues fall into lower tiers for different reasons. Phantom, for example (a sniper Rogue essentially) simply loses this battle to Runway. Scorch is an overall balanced unit that excels in one versus one situations.
2
Rogue Company Best Defenders
|Tier
|Rogue
|S
|Anvil
|A
|Vy
|The Fixer
|Juke
|B
|Mack
|Trench
|D
|Cannon
|Anvil is primarily a tank that can soak up a lot of damage thanks to
his 5-star toughness, which provides him with 9% damage reduction. On top of that, he has immunity to blind effects and ever since the December update, he can have up to two barricades coexist on the map, plus reduced cooldown from 60 seconds to 35 seconds. Spec him defensively and you have the best Rogue in this role. That's why we've put him on the top of our list. Even though Vy isn't as strong as she used to be, she's still a top tier option. Defensively, Trench is up there with the best of them and the Fixer remains a very solid all around Rogue.
3
Rogue Company Best Breachers
|Tier
|Rogue
|A
|Gl1tch
|Sigrid
|B
|Dima
|Switchblade
|After the change to his ability, Gl1tch isn't what he used to be. Of course that doesn't mean that he's not a viable option anymore, no. He can still be very effective in the right situation. Sigrid's shield has made her a top tier Rogue. Usually spec for tenacity, an argument can be made that she could have been ranked even higher.
4
Rogue Company Best Supports
|Tier
|Rogue
|S
|Runway
|Vivi
|A
|Dahlia
|Saint
|D
|Seeker
|Runway is the best Sniper in the current meta. On top of that she provides utility to her team. Combine these two, and you get why we placed her on the top of this list. Saint's ability to revive his fallen comrades from anywhere on the map always remains relevant. Dahlia - she's still a very viable option, especially in the right hands.