Rumble Heroes: best teams

By Adam Jami
First published: | Updated:

| Rumble Heroes : Adventure RPG
Looking for the best teams in Rumble Heroes: Adventure RPG? You're in the right place!

Rumble Heroes is an adventure RPG released on March 4th, 2023, offering a unique design and stylised gameplay. Developed by Play Hard, the well-known studio for tycoon and idle games, we can easily consider it a casual RPG.

The story is set in a kingdom where the only heiress is kidnapped by a gang of thugs. What would you do in this situation? Naturally, you assemble a group of the mightiest heroes and set out to rescue her! However, be cautious, as the path ahead is arduous and teeming with formidable foes.

In Rumble Heroes, putting together the best team is crucial for reaching the highest levels. This guide will help you discover the top team compositions for victory.

The best teams in Rumble Heroes

Given the game's unique mechanics and challenging gacha system, creating a winning team requires careful consideration and strategy. As you level up and unlock more content, your team may consist of anywhere between four to eight heroes.

It's important to recognise that early-game teams differ from those required for the late game. Many basic heroes will reach their limits and won't be able to contribute effectively as adversaries grow stronger and more formidable. It is advisable to substitute them with more powerful heroes who can fulfil their roles more effectively and provide greater advantages to the rest of your team.

Note: When choosing your team members, it's essential to avoid the 'Auto Assign' button. This feature may select your strongest characters, potentially disrupting your team's synergy by filling it with your available strongest heroes.

Criteria for assembling Rumble Heroes teams

Let's discuss the key roles we will include in our team compositions:

  • 1. Healer: A healer is non-negotiable. It would be impossible to advance to higher levels without a healer hero.
  • 2. Damage Dealers: A balanced team needs both single-target and area of -effect (AoE) damage dealers.
  • 3. Stat Units: Incorporating characters with stat-changing abilities can significantly impact battles, as they provide valuable stat boosts, contributing to your team's overall effectiveness.
  • 4. Elemental Diversity: Consider including units with different elemental attributes, such as Ice and Fire as they can provide a significant advantage against a variety of enemies.
The Best teams for early game content

Here are examples of the best early-game teams:

Hero Name Speciality
Dancer Maya Attack speed buff
Nurse Ivy Healer
Feather Corbin AoE damage
Snow Yuki AoE freeze
Dr. Forge AoE damage
Elemental Lisa Burn damage

Hero Name Speciality
Double Gun Mary Single Target Damage
Nurse Ivy Healer
Feather Corbin AoE Damage
Shotgun Gumpa AoE Damage
Dr. Forge AoE Damage
Mace Gilburt Tank/AOE Stun
Hero Name Speciality
Magic Shot Sally AoE Damage
Shadow Isaac Single Target Damage
Olive Cindy Healer
Nudie Jack AoE Damage
Talisay AoE Damage + Freeze
Lance Pico AoE Damage
Hero Name Speciality
Backpack Chico Temporary Team Buffs
Lance Pico AoE Damage
Leaf Shot Tim AoE Damage
Olive Cindy Healer
Heavy-Armor-Humphry Tank
Dancer Maya Attack Speed Buff

There's no guarantee you'll acquire the heroes we mentioned earlier, but you can attempt to fulfil the role with another hero possessing similar skills.

Some heroes can be very inconsistent due to the nature of their skills. Taking Backpack Chico as an example - his attacks are low and his abilities are unpredictable. So, it would be best to swap him with a better hero when you get the chance.

The Best teams for late game content

Keep in mind that luck plays a big part in getting the right units. Stay determined and patient as you gather units and make your team stronger. You might begin with weaker units, but as you advance, you'll collect materials to summon stronger heroes. This will give you more chances to replace the weaker units with better ones.

Here are examples of the best late-game teams:

Hero Name Speciality
Crow Bibi AoE Damage
Spear Killy Ranged Attack
Double Gun Mary Single Target Damage
Lance Pico AoE Damage
Skull Pop Single Target Damage
Saint Grace Healer

Hero Name Speciality
Dark Kiara AoE Damage + Debuffs
White Evelyn AoE Damage + Freeze
Saint Grace / Nurse Ivy Healers
Snow Yuki AoE Freeze
Elemental Lisa Burn Damage
Heavy Humphry Tank
Hero Name Speciality
Big Sickle Jennifer AoE Damage
Holy Mace Paul Tank
Time Mia AoE Stun
Elemental Lisa Burn and Burst Damage
White Evelyn AoE Damage
Saint Grace / Nurse Ivy Healer
Hero Name Speciality
Crow Bibi AoE Damage
Dark Kiara AoE Damage + Debuffs
Shotgun Gupi AoE Damage
Saint Grace / Nurse Ivy Healer
Double Gun Mary Single Target Damage
Epee Laura AoE Damage

Note:
In some situations, you may want to switch the healer out for a damage boost, but it’s necessary to include some life-steal heroes for more survivability, such as Paul or Flame Sword Giselle.

The Best teams for golden Pig

As the golden pig takes one damage at a time, it’s better to assemble a team consisting of damage-over-time (DoT) heroes. Here are some of the best team compositions you can use to maximise your damage output:

Hero Name Speciality
Boomerang Ray Burn Damage
Dr. Forge Poison Damage
Skull Pop Bleed Damage
Feather Corbin AoE Damage
Dancer Maya Buffs Team Attack Speed
Calm Foe Grants Team Immunity to CC

Hero Name Speciality
Canon Waldo Burn Damage
Dark Kiara Poison Damage
Shadow Isaac Bleed Damage
Shotgun Gupi AoE Damage
Dancer Maya Buffs Team Attack Speed
Calm Foe Grants Team Immunity to CC

Hero Name Speciality
Elemental Lisa Burn Damage
Brave Uva Poison Damage
Big Sickle Jennifer Bleed Damage
Double Gun Mary AoE Damage
Dancer Maya Buffs Team Attack Speed
Calm Foe Grants Team Immunity to CC

Well, now that you’ve read our guide, you're equipped with the knowledge to build an unbeatable team in Rumble Heroes. Remember: thoughtful unit selection, understanding abilities, and strategic synergy are your keys to dominating the battlefield.

Meet Adam: A seasoned writer with a lifelong passion for gaming. From pixelated classics to cutting-edge virtual worlds, Adam dives fearlessly into every new game that hits the scene. With a gaming history as rich as the narratives he explores, he wields his experience to craft insightful reviews and share intuitive gameplay tips. Adam's unique blend of enthusiasm and expertise not only makes him a sought-after voice in the gaming community but also a reliable guide for fellow gamers seeking their next virtual adventure.