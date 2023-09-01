Rumble Heroes: best teams

Looking for the best teams in Rumble Heroes: Adventure RPG? You're in the right place!

Rumble Heroes is an adventure RPG released on March 4th, 2023, offering a unique design and stylised gameplay. Developed by Play Hard, the well-known studio for tycoon and idle games, we can easily consider it a casual RPG.

The story is set in a kingdom where the only heiress is kidnapped by a gang of thugs. What would you do in this situation? Naturally, you assemble a group of the mightiest heroes and set out to rescue her! However, be cautious, as the path ahead is arduous and teeming with formidable foes.

In Rumble Heroes, putting together the best team is crucial for reaching the highest levels. This guide will help you discover the top team compositions for victory.

The best teams in Rumble Heroes

Given the game's unique mechanics and challenging gacha system, creating a winning team requires careful consideration and strategy. As you level up and unlock more content, your team may consist of anywhere between four to eight heroes.

It's important to recognise that early-game teams differ from those required for the late game. Many basic heroes will reach their limits and won't be able to contribute effectively as adversaries grow stronger and more formidable. It is advisable to substitute them with more powerful heroes who can fulfil their roles more effectively and provide greater advantages to the rest of your team.

Note: When choosing your team members, it's essential to avoid the 'Auto Assign' button. This feature may select your strongest characters, potentially disrupting your team's synergy by filling it with your available strongest heroes.

Criteria for assembling Rumble Heroes teams

1. Healer : A healer is non-negotiable. It would be impossible to advance to higher levels without a healer hero.

A balanced team needs both single-target and area of -effect (AoE) damage dealers.

Incorporating characters with stat-changing abilities can significantly impact battles, as they provide valuable stat boosts, contributing to your team's overall effectiveness.

: Incorporating characters with stat-changing abilities can significantly impact battles, as they provide valuable stat boosts, contributing to your team's overall effectiveness. 4. Elemental Diversity: Consider including units with different elemental attributes, such as Ice and Fire as they can provide a significant advantage against a variety of enemies.

Let's discuss the key roles we will include in our team compositions: