Rumble Heroes: best teams
Looking for the best teams in Rumble Heroes: Adventure RPG? You're in the right place!
Rumble Heroes is an adventure RPG released on March 4th, 2023, offering a unique design and stylised gameplay. Developed by Play Hard, the well-known studio for tycoon and idle games, we can easily consider it a casual RPG.
The story is set in a kingdom where the only heiress is kidnapped by a gang of thugs. What would you do in this situation? Naturally, you assemble a group of the mightiest heroes and set out to rescue her! However, be cautious, as the path ahead is arduous and teeming with formidable foes.
In Rumble Heroes, putting together the best team is crucial for reaching the highest levels. This guide will help you discover the top team compositions for victory.
The best teams in Rumble Heroes
Given the game's unique mechanics and challenging gacha system, creating a winning team requires careful consideration and strategy. As you level up and unlock more content, your team may consist of anywhere between four to eight heroes.
It's important to recognise that early-game teams differ from those required for the late game. Many basic heroes will reach their limits and won't be able to contribute effectively as adversaries grow stronger and more formidable. It is advisable to substitute them with more powerful heroes who can fulfil their roles more effectively and provide greater advantages to the rest of your team.
Note: When choosing your team members, it's essential to avoid the 'Auto Assign' button. This feature may select your strongest characters, potentially disrupting your team's synergy by filling it with your available strongest heroes.
Criteria for assembling Rumble Heroes teamsLet's discuss the key roles we will include in our team compositions:
- 1. Healer: A healer is non-negotiable. It would be impossible to advance to higher levels without a healer hero.
- 2. Damage Dealers: A balanced team needs both single-target and area of -effect (AoE) damage dealers.
- 3. Stat Units: Incorporating characters with stat-changing abilities can significantly impact battles, as they provide valuable stat boosts, contributing to your team's overall effectiveness.
- 4. Elemental Diversity: Consider including units with different elemental attributes, such as Ice and Fire as they can provide a significant advantage against a variety of enemies.
The Best teams for early game content
Here are examples of the best early-game teams:
|Hero Name
|Speciality
|Dancer Maya
|Attack speed buff
|Nurse Ivy
|Healer
|Feather Corbin
|AoE damage
|Snow Yuki
|AoE freeze
|Dr. Forge
|AoE damage
|Elemental Lisa
|Burn damage
|Hero Name
|Speciality
|Double Gun Mary
|Single Target Damage
|Nurse Ivy
|Healer
|Feather Corbin
|AoE Damage
|Shotgun Gumpa
|AoE Damage
|Dr. Forge
|AoE Damage
|Mace Gilburt
|Tank/AOE Stun
|Hero Name
|Speciality
|Magic Shot Sally
|AoE Damage
|Shadow Isaac
|Single Target Damage
|Olive Cindy
|Healer
|Nudie Jack
|AoE Damage
|Talisay
|AoE Damage + Freeze
|Lance Pico
|AoE Damage
|Hero Name
|Speciality
|Backpack Chico
|Temporary Team Buffs
|Lance Pico
|AoE Damage
|Leaf Shot Tim
|AoE Damage
|Olive Cindy
|Healer
|Heavy-Armor-Humphry
|Tank
|Dancer Maya
|Attack Speed Buff
There's no guarantee you'll acquire the heroes we mentioned earlier, but you can attempt to fulfil the role with another hero possessing similar skills.
Some heroes can be very inconsistent due to the nature of their skills. Taking Backpack Chico as an example - his attacks are low and his abilities are unpredictable. So, it would be best to swap him with a better hero when you get the chance.
The Best teams for late game content
Keep in mind that luck plays a big part in getting the right units. Stay determined and patient as you gather units and make your team stronger. You might begin with weaker units, but as you advance, you'll collect materials to summon stronger heroes. This will give you more chances to replace the weaker units with better ones.
Here are examples of the best late-game teams:
|Hero Name
|Speciality
|Crow Bibi
|AoE Damage
|Spear Killy
|Ranged Attack
|Double Gun Mary
|Single Target Damage
|Lance Pico
|AoE Damage
|Skull Pop
|Single Target Damage
|Saint Grace
|Healer
|Hero Name
|Speciality
|Dark Kiara
|AoE Damage + Debuffs
|White Evelyn
|AoE Damage + Freeze
|Saint Grace / Nurse Ivy
|Healers
|Snow Yuki
|AoE Freeze
|Elemental Lisa
|Burn Damage
|Heavy Humphry
|Tank
|Hero Name
|Speciality
|Big Sickle Jennifer
|AoE Damage
|Holy Mace Paul
|Tank
|Time Mia
|AoE Stun
|Elemental Lisa
|Burn and Burst Damage
|White Evelyn
|AoE Damage
|Saint Grace / Nurse Ivy
|Healer
|Hero Name
|Speciality
|Crow Bibi
|AoE Damage
|Dark Kiara
|AoE Damage + Debuffs
|Shotgun Gupi
|AoE Damage
|Saint Grace / Nurse Ivy
|Healer
|Double Gun Mary
|Single Target Damage
|Epee Laura
|AoE Damage
Note:
In some situations, you may want to switch the healer out for a damage boost, but it’s necessary to include some life-steal heroes for more survivability, such as Paul or Flame Sword Giselle.
The Best teams for golden Pig
As the golden pig takes one damage at a time, it’s better to assemble a team consisting of damage-over-time (DoT) heroes. Here are some of the best team compositions you can use to maximise your damage output:
|Hero Name
|Speciality
|Boomerang Ray
|Burn Damage
|Dr. Forge
|Poison Damage
|Skull Pop
|Bleed Damage
|Feather Corbin
|AoE Damage
|Dancer Maya
|Buffs Team Attack Speed
|Calm Foe
|Grants Team Immunity to CC
|Hero Name
|Speciality
|Canon Waldo
|Burn Damage
|Dark Kiara
|Poison Damage
|Shadow Isaac
|Bleed Damage
|Shotgun Gupi
|AoE Damage
|Dancer Maya
|Buffs Team Attack Speed
|Calm Foe
|Grants Team Immunity to CC
|Hero Name
|Speciality
|Elemental Lisa
|Burn Damage
|Brave Uva
|Poison Damage
|Big Sickle Jennifer
|Bleed Damage
|Double Gun Mary
|AoE Damage
|Dancer Maya
|Buffs Team Attack Speed
|Calm Foe
|Grants Team Immunity to CC
Well, now that you’ve read our guide, you're equipped with the knowledge to build an unbeatable team in Rumble Heroes. Remember: thoughtful unit selection, understanding abilities, and strategic synergy are your keys to dominating the battlefield.
