Alphadia I & II combines both titles in the series with revamped visuals and a richer narrative

KEMCO has announced the official launch of Alphadia I & II, letting players on both iOS and Android dive into the Alphadia saga to harness the might of Energi. The revitalized game offers an epic fantasy experience that combines both titles in the series with updated visuals, now playable within a single game.

In Alphadia I & II, you can look forward to a more fleshed-out narrative with cross-events that bring the stories of both games to life in an entirely new way. In particular, the decisions you make can influence how events unfold between the two games. You can also aim to hit certain objectives to unlock the true ending of Alphadia II. The revamped version includes special goodies such as an enemy catalogue and other extras as well.

In case you're not familiar with the series, Alphadia I follows after the catastrophic Energi War where you'll have to fight to restore peace when the Schwarzschild Empire declares another war. Alphadia II is set two centuries after the Energi Crisis, where a new threat emerges amidst a seemingly peaceful world.

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Alphadia I & II on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $9.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.