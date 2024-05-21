Squarelets to host charity event supporting blood cancer awareness charity DKMS

You'll be able to unlock an exclusive character in this new limited-time event

Picture guessing game Squarelets is set to host an in-game event, starting this Thursday, to support blood cancer-awareness charity DKMS. The game, which we delivered a glowing review of, will let you collect an exclusive character and encourage support of DKMS in their work raising awareness about blood cancer.

The event will let you play Squarelets as normal, with the game's typical mechanics of tapping squares to reveal part of a picture before guessing from a given selection which it is. You'll be able to earn a new limited-time character by completing games as part of this weekly challenge, the Little Red Blood Cell.

More than that, this update not only marks a heartwarming charity event but also the introduction of weekly challenges as a whole to the game.

We're excited to see a game like Squarelets taking the plunge to support a charity. DKMS do great work, and it's a shame that we more often see collaborations with businesses and media franchises than we do with groups trying to push an important message.

We hope that this won't be the last charity collaboration that Squarelets does, and for those who want to have a go and get the exclusive Little Red Blood Cell character, you'll be able to start playing as of Thursday the 23rd this week!

