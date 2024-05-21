Square Hearts is an upcoming symmetry puzzler from Ratel Games

Just announced at the PlayX4 conference in South Korea

Square Hearts is part of a new mobile game series announced by Ratel Games

Using the studio's new symmetry puzzles design it's set to be more strategic than other mobile puzzlers

But is it going to really shake up the genre?

Ratel Games is set to get deep into the symmetry puzzle genre with the announcement of their new game Square Hearts. At the 2024 PlayX4 conference, the same one where we saw Bounty Pang announced, the studio showed off all their business-related plans, including a big push into so-called symmetry puzzles.

The gist of it is that Ratel Games have created a system called symmetry puzzles. Square Hearts will be the first game to use it. The intention is to add a depth of strategy that Ratel says is lacking from other match-3 and mainstream puzzle genres.

Square Hearts itself will feature a PvP element where players compete by taking turns on the same board. Over 80 characters will be featured, with light story elements, events and other additional gubbins. Square Master and Square Town are two other games set to follow and continue the (hopeful) success of Square Hearts.

While the announcement was made in very business-like language, the gist of it is that Ratel Games are building their own puzzle franchise that they seem to think will grab us all by the shoulders and shake us from our match-3 stupor. Judging by the style and the proposal that this is going to be some sort of new epoch in puzzle gaming, we can tell they're ambitious about the series' success.

Are they right? We'll have to see when Square Hearts releases, and whether that'll spark the big new franchise they clearly want with Square Master and Square Town.

