Yolky Unbound lets you traverse its platform levels as an egg yolk

Clear the passage so your egg brethren can return to their mother.

Play as an egg yolk

Use physics to your advantage

Clear a path and reunite the eggs with their Beloved Mother

An eggcellent new platformer just hatched on the App Store. Yolky Unbound offers up physics-based platforming action. You play as an egg yolk tasked by the Egg King with securing a passage so the eggs may reunite with their Beloved Mother. This isn’t a job you wanted but hey, at least one of your shelled brothers reminds you to bring your Bossa Nova mixtape.

As you play, you’ll collect fruit and the occasional artifact. You’ll also need to use objects within your environment to your advantage. For instance, what happens when you push an ice block into an enemy? There’s only one way to find out.

The game features four chapters with a total of 60 progressively challenging levels for you to complete, each one hand-crafted. You’ll avoid obstacles and enemies, break brick blocks and traverse each level by any means possible. You can’t directly attack your foes so you’ll need to get creative. Just don’t let them touch you unless you want to go sunny side up.

The story of Yolky and his comrades promises to be a heartwarming one and is told through seven cutesy cutscenes. Listening to Yolky’s Bossa Nova mixtape as you hop your way through increasingly dangerous levels keeps you feeling calm.

This new platformer features simplistic, intuitive controls. Use the left and right arrow buttons to move back and forth and the up-arrow button to jump. You can interact with objects by bumping into them or, in some cases, by jumping on them. You’ll come across 16 characters in need of your assistance throughout this platformer’s many levels. To help them you need to unbind them.

Featuring adorable smooth-looking graphics, the game boasts a clean simplistic style. There is even a leaderboard so you can compare your progress to that of other players. Created by solo developer Calin Lucian Sirbut, Yolky Unbound is available now on the App Store.