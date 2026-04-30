Rogue Reigns is a Brazilian-made, dark fantasy roguelite deckbuilder coming to mobile

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Rogue Reigns offers a new dark fantasy twist on the roguelite deckbuilder genre

From Brazilian developer Venn Studios, it has a distinctive art style and storyline

Build a team of three party members, but beware because you'll inevitably need to make some sacrifices...

As you may've already seen, I'm at Gamescom LatAm 2026! And as you might expect, there's a whole host of great games from all tiers of the industry on show. But, one that's been mentioned very prominently is a homegrown roguelite deckbuilder called Rogue Reigns from developer Venn Studios, which is set to launch for multiple platforms, including on mobile, come September this year!

While the roguelite deckbuilder genre is an increasingly saturated one, Rogue Reigns manages to stand out with its interesting spin on the concept. You'll assemble an adventuring party of three heroes drawn from your typical fantasy archetypes, and adventure through a land of broken kingdoms. But with upgrades being limited, you'll be challenged to choose who gets the greatest boons, and who will inevitably fall to the Stalker dogging your heels.

Boasting a distinctive 2.5D style similar to something such as Octopath Traveller, you've got quite the cast of distinctive adventurers available to fight by your side. I got the chance to sit down with one of the cofounders of Venn Studio, and they gave me all the details, but you'll just have to wait and read that for yourself.

Going rogue...again

Compared to some other examples of the genre that I felt didn't do much to stand out , Rogue Reigns offers new twists with its visually distinct graphics and dark fantasy storyline. There are even more interesting parts you can read about in my interview, including how Venn built their own game engine for simultaneous releases. And it certainly points to really exciting stuff coming out of Brazil (and Latin America as a whole) in the near future.

Speaking of roguelikes, though, if you need something to tide you over ahead of the launch of Rogue Reigns, why not see what else is available on mobile? We've got an entire list of the best roguelikes and roguelites on iOS for you to take a look at!