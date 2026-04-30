Rainbow Six Mobile launches 2nd season with new support Operator and limited-time modes

The doctor is in

New limited-time modes week after week

Doc can heal your allies and himself

New ranked season and cosmetics

Despite what my RPG-and-card-battler-loving brain thinks, the world of mobile isn't filled solely with roguelite runs and epic quests to save the world - especially since Rainbow Six Mobile is going strong with its second season in tow. Ubisoft's first-person shooter has just launched Operation Trauma Front, in particular, with a new map to discover and a new Operator to handle among other extra goodies.

For one thing, the “House” Map will let you strategise your way through tight spaces across every room. For another, the new Operator “Doc” will have you upping your Support game with his Stim Pistol. These handy healing darts can give your downed teammates a second chance at bringing on the pain - he can even revive himself, for goodness' sake.

If you're worried you might not get a chance to test him out, fret not. The limited House Showcase mode for the first week lets you get a hang of the new map in Bomb mode as well as try the good ol' Doc for free.

Additionally, Weeks 2 and 3 will feature the limited-time 3v3 House mode, where you'll need to strategise the best tactics for compact matches. And finally, during Weeks 4 and 5, the 2v2 Face-Off mode goes live, where you can duke it out in duels across rotating maps.

All this comes with a new Ranked Season, Shop Updates, and a whole bunch of Operator and weapon visuals to ooh-and-ahh at, so before you dive right in, it's worth checking out how each Operator ranks, isn't it? Our Rainbow Six Mobile tier list can definitely help you with that.

And if you're feeling in the mood for something similar but different, how about taking a gander at our list of the best shooters on Android to get your fill?