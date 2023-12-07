Roger That! is a new merge and tycoon game for iOS and Android from Belka Games

Belka Games, the team behind Bermuda Adventure, Solitaire Cruise, and Clockmaker, has announced the release of Roger That!, a merge game with tycoon elements that sets sail today for iOS and Android.

It sees you exploring the Pirate Kingdom with Roger and Lotta as they attempt to renovate the land. Throughout their adventure, they will uncover long-lost family secrets alongside hidden treasures. All of this can be achieved with a healthy dose of merging gameplay. By combining various items, you will not only unlock more of the story but also discover new islands.

Alongside merging everything in sight, Roger That! also boasts tycoon elements to occupy your time when you're not off on an expedition. In this portion of the game, you can explore your home grounds and upgrade its facilities to receive useful items.

As you progress, you can unlock additional décor alongside snagging new rewards. So, not only does everything look prettier, but you get some lovely bonuses as well, and what's not to like about that?

Discussing the release, Vlad Kuligin, Game Producer at Belka Games said: “In one year, our team transformed a bold concept into a reality, creating this fun-filled virtual adventure.”

“We highly value user experience and we are thrilled to see that blending merge mechanics with expedition gameplay has hit the mark. It is promising to see the first results and feedback from players—it inspires us and guides us to explore new frontiers in gaming.”

Roger That! is available now on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the links below.