Clockmaker teams up with Dots.eco to save sea turtles in environmental campaign

This Sunday, November 12th, Belka Games will launch a 'Save the turtles' campaign for its popular match-3 puzzler Clockmaker in partnership with Dots.eco, a company that looks to turn casual actions into positive real-world impact for the environment.

From November 12th and four days afterwards, you can purchase a special offer in Clockmaker that gets you a bunch of valuable in-game items alongside helping to save sea turtles. On top of that, you will also receive a digital certificate to celebrate your efforts, which you're free to share on social media if you choose to spread the word about saving these magnificent creatures.

Discussing the campaign, Alexandr Bogdanov, CEO at Belka Games, said: “There's no telling what the future holds, but we believe that we need to do what we can today.”

“It's important for us to take part in such initiatives, and social responsibility is an integral part of our culture at Belka Games. We're glad to contribute to a common cause and help make the world a little better through our games.”

Daniel Madrid, co-founder and CGO at Dots.eco, added: “We are thrilled to join forces with Belka Games in the journey to casually saving the planet! Their dedication to preserving sea turtles is nothing short of remarkable, and we are very excited about the impact to come by joining forces.”

If you're unfamiliar with Clockmaker, it's a match-3 puzzler where matching colours helps contribute to the renovation of a city. It's proven incredibly popular since its release, boasting a staggering 10 million plus downloads on Google Play alone.

Clockmaker is available now on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the links below.

