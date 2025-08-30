Menu
Redeem codes for Yeet a Friend (August 2025)

You can easily claim free Wheel Spins, Legendary Slime pets, various boosts and other gifts with the Yeet a Friend codes listed here.

By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Roblox
Updated on August 30, 2025 - checked for codes

In Yeet a Friend, you literally have to yeet your friend as far away as possible. What does it mean to "yeet", you might wonder? Well, fellow non-gen-Z-gamers, to yeet someone means to throw them, and that's exactly what we're doing here.

Never in my life have I used this word so often in a single paragraph, but since Yeet a Friend is all about it, I'll also yeet some Yeet a Friend codes your way! Are you ready? Let's check them out.

Active Yeet a Friend codes

  • GOTHICSCHOOL - 3 Energy Boost, 3 Power Boost, 3 Luck Boost
  • Camp - 1 Magneto Boost 
  • OCTOPUS - rewards 
  • BOMBARDINO - Mythic Slime Pet 
  • GYMSTAR - 7.77k Stars 
  • SUPERCAR - 3 Wheel Spins
  • VALENTINE - 3 Energy Boosts, 3 Power Boosts, 3 Luck Boosts
  • OLYMP - Mythic Slime pet
  • IPLAYEVERYDAY - Legendary Slime pet
  • iLoveYeeting - Legendary Slime Pet
  • Halloween - 50k Stars
  • XMAS24 - 30k Stars
  • Collector - 10k Stars
  • StarShopper - 5k Stars
  • Happy2024 - 50k Stars
  • FreeStars - 750 Stars
  • Enchanted - 5k Stars
  • Glacier - 10k Stars
  • Teleporter - 5k Stars
  • CHRISTMAS - 10k Stars
  • Dimension - 2 Power Boosts
  • YeetCartoon - 2 Power Boosts
  • DIMENSIONBOOST - 2 Energy Boosts
  • AFK - 2 Luck Boosts
  • AZTEC - 3 Wheel Spins
  • REAP - 10k Stars
  • EASYEET - 2 Power Boosts
  • Magic - 3 Energy Boosts
  • GIFTING - 5 Wheel Spins
  • Junk - 3 Power Boosts
  • FreePower - 1 Power Boost

Expired codes

  • OneThousandLikes
  • Alien
  • Yarrr
  • VERYCOOL5KPET
  • Atlantis
  • Trading
  • Halloween2023
  • Release
  • Yeet

yeet a friend code redemption window

How to redeem codes in Yeet a Friend

To redeem Yeet a Friend codes, just follow these simple steps:

  • Step 1: Head over to the Codes section. You have to walk there since there's no option in the menu to redeem them otherwise.
  • Step 2: Type in the active code.
  • Step 3: Hit the Redeem button.

How to get more codes?

Yeet a Friend codes are usually released on the Discord server, with new codes given pretty often, so if you don't want to miss a single one, make sure to save this page!

