Redeem codes for Yeet a Friend (August 2025)

You can easily claim free Wheel Spins, Legendary Slime pets, various boosts and other gifts with the Yeet a Friend codes listed here.

In Yeet a Friend, you literally have to yeet your friend as far away as possible. What does it mean to "yeet", you might wonder? Well, fellow non-gen-Z-gamers, to yeet someone means to throw them, and that's exactly what we're doing here.

Never in my life have I used this word so often in a single paragraph, but since Yeet a Friend is all about it, I'll also yeet some Yeet a Friend codes your way! Are you ready? Let's check them out.

Active Yeet a Friend codes

GOTHICSCHOOL - 3 Energy Boost, 3 Power Boost, 3 Luck Boost

- 3 Energy Boost, 3 Power Boost, 3 Luck Boost Camp - 1 Magneto Boost

1 Magneto Boost OCTOPUS - rewards

rewards BOMBARDINO - Mythic Slime Pet

Mythic Slime Pet GYMSTAR - 7.77k Stars

7.77k Stars SUPERCAR - 3 Wheel Spins

- 3 Wheel Spins VALENTINE - 3 Energy Boosts, 3 Power Boosts, 3 Luck Boosts

- 3 Energy Boosts, 3 Power Boosts, 3 Luck Boosts OLYMP - Mythic Slime pet

- Mythic Slime pet IPLAYEVERYDAY - Legendary Slime pet

- Legendary Slime pet iLoveYeeting - Legendary Slime Pet

- Legendary Slime Pet Halloween - 50k Stars

- 50k Stars XMAS24 - 30k Stars

- 30k Stars Collector - 10k Stars

- 10k Stars StarShopper - 5k Stars

- 5k Stars Happy2024 - 50k Stars

- 50k Stars FreeStars - 750 Stars

- 750 Stars Enchanted - 5k Stars

- 5k Stars Glacier - 10k Stars

- 10k Stars Teleporter - 5k Stars

- 5k Stars CHRISTMAS - 10k Stars

- 10k Stars Dimension - 2 Power Boosts

- 2 Power Boosts YeetCartoon - 2 Power Boosts

- 2 Power Boosts DIMENSIONBOOST - 2 Energy Boosts

- 2 Energy Boosts AFK - 2 Luck Boosts

- 2 Luck Boosts AZTEC - 3 Wheel Spins

- 3 Wheel Spins REAP - 10k Stars

- 10k Stars EASYEET - 2 Power Boosts

- 2 Power Boosts Magic - 3 Energy Boosts

- 3 Energy Boosts GIFTING - 5 Wheel Spins

- 5 Wheel Spins Junk - 3 Power Boosts

- 3 Power Boosts FreePower - 1 Power Boost

Expired codes

OneThousandLikes

Alien

Yarrr

VERYCOOL5KPET

Atlantis

Trading

Halloween2023

Release

Yeet

How to redeem codes in Yeet a Friend

Step 1 : Head over to the Codes section. You have to walk there since there's no option in the menu to redeem them otherwise.

: Head over to the section. You have to walk there since there's no option in the menu to redeem them otherwise. Step 2 : Type in the active code .

: Type in the . Step 3: Hit the Redeem button.

To redeem Yeet a Friend codes, just follow these simple steps:

How to get more codes?

Yeet a Friend codes are usually released on the Discord server, with new codes given pretty often, so if you don't want to miss a single one, make sure to save this page!

