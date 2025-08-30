Redeem codes for Yeet a Friend (August 2025)
You can easily claim free Wheel Spins, Legendary Slime pets, various boosts and other gifts with the Yeet a Friend codes listed here.
In Yeet a Friend, you literally have to yeet your friend as far away as possible. What does it mean to "yeet", you might wonder? Well, fellow non-gen-Z-gamers, to yeet someone means to throw them, and that's exactly what we're doing here.
Never in my life have I used this word so often in a single paragraph, but since Yeet a Friend is all about it, I'll also yeet some Yeet a Friend codes your way! Are you ready? Let's check them out.
Active Yeet a Friend codes
- GOTHICSCHOOL - 3 Energy Boost, 3 Power Boost, 3 Luck Boost
- Camp - 1 Magneto Boost
- OCTOPUS - rewards
- BOMBARDINO - Mythic Slime Pet
- GYMSTAR - 7.77k Stars
- SUPERCAR - 3 Wheel Spins
- VALENTINE - 3 Energy Boosts, 3 Power Boosts, 3 Luck Boosts
- OLYMP - Mythic Slime pet
- IPLAYEVERYDAY - Legendary Slime pet
- iLoveYeeting - Legendary Slime Pet
- Halloween - 50k Stars
- XMAS24 - 30k Stars
- Collector - 10k Stars
- StarShopper - 5k Stars
- Happy2024 - 50k Stars
- FreeStars - 750 Stars
- Enchanted - 5k Stars
- Glacier - 10k Stars
- Teleporter - 5k Stars
- CHRISTMAS - 10k Stars
- Dimension - 2 Power Boosts
- YeetCartoon - 2 Power Boosts
- DIMENSIONBOOST - 2 Energy Boosts
- AFK - 2 Luck Boosts
- AZTEC - 3 Wheel Spins
- REAP - 10k Stars
- EASYEET - 2 Power Boosts
- Magic - 3 Energy Boosts
- GIFTING - 5 Wheel Spins
- Junk - 3 Power Boosts
- FreePower - 1 Power Boost
Expired codes
- OneThousandLikes
- Alien
- Yarrr
- VERYCOOL5KPET
- Atlantis
- Trading
- Halloween2023
- Release
- Yeet
How to redeem codes in Yeet a FriendTo redeem Yeet a Friend codes, just follow these simple steps:
- Step 1: Head over to the Codes section. You have to walk there since there's no option in the menu to redeem them otherwise.
- Step 2: Type in the active code.
- Step 3: Hit the Redeem button.
How to get more codes?Yeet a Friend codes are usually released on the Discord server, with new codes given pretty often, so if you don't want to miss a single one, make sure to save this page!
