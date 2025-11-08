Anime Dungeon Fighters codes (November 2025)

If you love games that are all about fighting and you live to level up and get better, Anime Dungeon Fighters is one for you. Here, all you have to do is pick your assisting hero and head over to the next dungeon to clear it out. To make that easier, you'll want to use some Anime Dungeon Fighters codes. With them, you'll be able to get some free Gems, Dark Crystals, and even Weapon Magic Dust, which you'll find really useful later on.

As the game unfolds, you have to improve your character more and more and bolster your stats, especially HP. So, having a good Fruit to give you a much-needed boost is always welcome.

With the following codes, you'll get enough Gems to make quite a few summons. We'll have our fingers crossed that you get exactly what you dream of!

Active Anime Dungeon Fighters codes

WEEKENDGIFT3 - 3k Dark Crystals, 5 Magic Dust

LEOPARD - 5 Weapon Magic Dust, 2 Hero Magic Dust

COMESOON - 5 Hero Magic Dust, 500 Gems

WEEKENDGIFT2 - 3k Dark Crystals

WEEKENDGIFT - 3k Gems

SOLO3 - 3k Dark Crystals

THANKSGIVING1 - 5k Stamps

THANKSGIVING - 5k Halloween Candy

HALLOWEEN1 - 5k Halloween Candy

HALLOWEEN - 1k Halloween Candy, 1k Gems

AURABUG - 5k Stamps

DISCORD - 600 Gems, 100 Cos Coins

BUG - 1k Peaches, 1k Gems

WUKONG - 500 Peaches, 500 Gems

KAIJUNO8 - 5 Hero Magic Dust, 500 Gems

AURAUPDATE - 500 Gems

NEWUPDATE - 500 Gems

Expired codes

NEWGAME2

NEWGAME



NEWHERO

PVPUPDATE

ENCHANTINGUPDATE

BOOSTGIFT

GEMGIFT

BOOSTGIFT

GOLDGIFT

FREEGIFT

How to redeem codes in Anime Dungeon Fighters?

Step 1 : Tap on the Shop menu on the right side of the screen.

: Tap on the menu on the right side of the screen. Step 2 : Go to the Codes tab.

: Go to the tab. Step 3: Type in your code and hit "Claim!".

To redeem all the codes available in the game, just follow the steps below:

Make sure that all the codes you enter don't have any spaces at the end, because if they do, the code won't work, and you won't be able to get your hands on the free Gems. And we don't want that, do we?

How to get more codes in Anime Dungeon Fighters

New Anime Dungeon Fighters codes are usually released on the game's Discord , where you can also discuss strategies with fellow players! We add any new codes here regularly, though (meaning as soon as they're out), so to make things simpler, you can just save this page and check back often.

