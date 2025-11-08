Investor City codes (November 2025)

Idle property management sims that have become oh-so-popular on mobile. In Roblox's Investor City, it taps into what's made that particular sub-genre so successful. You're tasked with building or purchasing properties, renting them out to tenants and making money money money!

I have all of the latest Investor City codes, so you can get your hands on some of these free income and luck boosts, because let's be honest, we can all use some luck getting those 3* tenants that pay generously.

Oh, and if you are new to this, I've also shared how you can use these boosts (because the game doesn't make it obvious at all). Let's check out the codes first, shall we?

Active Investor City codes

30klikeswow - 5 Ultra Luck Boosts

fglkdsn225 - 5 Ultra Luck boosts

10w10lm2ew - 3 Income boosts

MoreMoneyPlease - 2 Income boosts

Lucky - 2 Luck boosts

MegaLucky - 1 Ultra Luck boost

- 1 Ultra Luck boost BetaRelease - $20k

Expired codes

12kmcxj182 - 2 Income boosts

cxznipq2oe - 3 Luck boosts

fxyuz9345a - 2 Luck boosts

How to redeem codes in Investor City

Step 1: Tap on the Settings button on the left side of the screen.

: Tap on the button on the left side of the screen. Step 2: Type in one of the active codes in the textbox there, and then hit the Redeem button.

To redeem the codes, all you have to do is follow these simple steps:

How to get more codes?

Investor City codes not working?

How to use the boosts?

New codes for this neat experience are usually released on the developer's social media accounts, but more often than not, you'll find them on the Discord server.The codes must be entered without spaces, otherwise, they will not work. Also, make sure you haven't entered any expired codes!As I promised before, if you're not sure how to use the boosts you get from Investor City codes, all you have to do is open the Shop on the bottom side of the screen. You need to select the Boosts tab, and then you will see how many of each type of boost you have. You can choose to use one or all of them!

