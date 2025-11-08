Investor City codes (November 2025)
Idle property management sims that have become oh-so-popular on mobile. In Roblox's Investor City, it taps into what's made that particular sub-genre so successful. You're tasked with building or purchasing properties, renting them out to tenants and making money money money!
I have all of the latest Investor City codes, so you can get your hands on some of these free income and luck boosts, because let's be honest, we can all use some luck getting those 3* tenants that pay generously.
Oh, and if you are new to this, I've also shared how you can use these boosts (because the game doesn't make it obvious at all). Let's check out the codes first, shall we?
Active Investor City codes
- 30klikeswow - 5 Ultra Luck Boosts
- fglkdsn225 - 5 Ultra Luck boosts
- 10w10lm2ew - 3 Income boosts
- MoreMoneyPlease - 2 Income boosts
- Lucky - 2 Luck boosts
- MegaLucky - 1 Ultra Luck boost
- BetaRelease - $20k
Expired codes
- 12kmcxj182 - 2 Income boosts
- cxznipq2oe - 3 Luck boosts
- fxyuz9345a - 2 Luck boosts
How to redeem codes in Investor CityTo redeem the codes, all you have to do is follow these simple steps:
- Step 1: Tap on the Settings button on the left side of the screen.
- Step 2: Type in one of the active codes in the textbox there, and then hit the Redeem button.
How to get more codes?New codes for this neat experience are usually released on the developer's social media accounts, but more often than not, you'll find them on the Discord server.
Investor City codes not working?The codes must be entered without spaces, otherwise, they will not work. Also, make sure you haven't entered any expired codes!
How to use the boosts?As I promised before, if you're not sure how to use the boosts you get from Investor City codes, all you have to do is open the Shop on the bottom side of the screen. You need to select the Boosts tab, and then you will see how many of each type of boost you have. You can choose to use one or all of them!
