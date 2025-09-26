What's a Domain Shard in Jujutsu Infinite and how to use it?

What is a Domain Shard, and what do I need it for? If you've ever pondered that existential question in Jujutsu Infinite, we've got you covered.

Anyone who's ever had the chance to play Jujutsu Infinite for longer than five minutes has probably run into the following issue: why is everyone so crazy about Domain Shards?

Actually, what exactly is it, and what do I need it for? That's what I've wondered as well, and the only logical conclusion I came to was to create an article that explains everything you need to know about it. You're welcome!

And to make things easier, I've split this article into a few sections, starting with what Domain Shards are, how you can get them, and what you can use them for. Let's take a look!

What is a Domain Shard in Jujutsu Infinite?

How to get Domain Shards?

Trade (from other players)

Obtained randomly from chests

Curse Market (in Zen Forest) - can be exchanged for various items (such as Energy Nature Scrolls, Demon Fingers, etc)

Very low chance to spawn randomly on a map.

Essentially, these are items you can get randomly in a few ways. They cannot be used by themselves, and instead, you need to use them to unlock the Domain Expansion. We've ranked all the techniques in our Jujutsu Infinite tier list , so you can see which ones you should keep an eye on if you want to unlock their Domain Expansion (and if it's available).There are several ways to obtain Domain Shards, but the most common ones are from trade. Of course, that requires you to have a few trusty friends who are willing to give them to you for free (or for a really good price). A few more ways of getting them are available, and below you'll find the complete list:

I would recommend that if you want to get your hands on Domain Shards - and do so relatively quickly - you should team up with a friend, or someone who's also playing it a lot, and ask them to trade you. This is what's worked for me in the past, and in turn, I helped my friend get another item they needed in return. Teamwork, right?

How to use Domain Shards?

Should you get Domain Expansion?

You need to have equipped an Innate Technique that has a Domain Expansion. That's not available for every single Innate - just for a few of them. Of course, all the Innates we ranked in the tier list in the top tiers are Innates that have DE available.Of course! When you unlock an Innate's DE, you will become a lot stronger. The potential of that ability basically skyrockets, making the user deal a lot more damage and granting some neat buffs.

And if you ever want to have an even easier time in Jujutsu Infinite (of course, you do), make sure to claim the latest Jujutsu Infinite codes too!