Universal Tower Defense (Roblox) codes (February 2026) - Plenty of gems and extra rerolls

If you're looking to recruit more classic anime heroes to your ever-growing army, these Universal Tower Defense codes will give you a boost.

There are a lot of different experiences on Roblox, but if you're looking for a good old tower defense game, Universal Tower Defense is for you! Especially if you're a huge anime fan, since you get to recruit famous characters to build your army: Son Goku, Luffy, Naruto, and more.

The gameplay in Universal Tower Defense is what you might expect from this kind of thing: you need to protect your base from waves of enemies. In order to do so, you create a dangerous path for them by correctly placing your warriors.

There are also various quests to complete and a few modes to try out. If you need a little help to progress and are on the hunt for codes, you're in the right place. Below, you'll find a complete list of active codes for Universal Tower Defense. They will grant you useful rewards, such as Gems and Rerolls, which will help you summon better characters.

ALL ACTIVE UNIVERSAL TOWER DEFENSE CODES

SubscribeToUniversalTowerDefense! - Gems x5000, Trait Rerolls x50, Stat Rerolls x25 (you must be at least level 10 to redeem)

EXPIRED CODES

AndroidGames!

DevelopmentNews!

PerfectBuffs

NotPerfect!

Perfectionist

I Have A Wish!

How to redeem Universal Tower Defense (Roblox) codes?

Step 1: Launch the game

Step 2: Click the Codes button (on the right side of the screen)

Step 3: Enter your code and redeem it

Like with other Roblox games, the process is fairly simple and consists of just a few quick steps:

How to get more codes?

If you're looking for even more codes, you can join the game's official Discord server , subscribe to its YouTube channel, or follow the developers on X . If that sounds like a lot of work, don't worry: you can simply bookmark this article. We'll update it regularly, so you'll only need to come back here from time to time.

