Sailor Piece tier list (March 2026) - Live the pirate life with the best sailors at sea

By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Roblox
From farming endgame content and dungeons to simply choosing who looks the coolest, our Sailor Piece tier list should help you keep your lineup in tip-top shape.

If you've always enjoyed swashbuckling adventures inspired by One Piece, Sailor Piece should feel quite familiar. This One Piece-inspired Roblox experience has so much more than you'd expect when you first start playing, and sharing a Sailor Piece tier list is something I personally consider helpful (even more so if you're someone trying to reach max level ASAP).

How to get stronger fast

Sailor Piece is all about multipliers. Your passives will give you flat multipliers, while your gear and race will add to that. To make a top-performing character, you will have to mix and match swords, traits, accessories and pretty much anything else that gives you DMG, Cooldown, Max HP, etc. (and our Sailor Piece codes can help you do just that).

The goal is to have a character that can safely farm endgame content and dungeons, and slowly try to acquire the Shadow Monarch sword (the best in the game).

Sailor Piece tier list

Since building your character will take time, you will have to decide on a couple of things: your race, your trait, and even your clan (not to mention the fruits). So, this article is dedicated to ranking all of these, so you can easily decide what's for you and what you should avoid.

Let's dive into the Sailor Piece tier list!

1
Sailor Piece Devil Fruit Tier List

character looking over the world

As you're probably familiar with from other OP experiences, the Devil Fruit is what determines your power. There are some Devil Fruits that are really strong, while others feel a little insufficient.

Tier Fruit
S Light, Quake
A Flame
B Bomb, Invisible

Light is the best Devil Fruit in this Sailor Piece tier list. It has solid damage and can be top-tier for PvE and PvP alike. It is quickly followed by Quake, which focuses mainly on AoE damage. Even though it is not as versatile as Light, it is a great choice.

The rest of the fruits are okay (except for Invisible), but when possible, I would advise picking Light or Quake. As an alternative, Flame is okay for the early game.

2
Sailor Piece Race Tier List

shadow monarch master looking like sung jinwoo
Tier Race
S Sunborn, Servant, Kitsune
A Slime, Leviathan, Oni, Hollow, Shinigami
B Shadowborn, Player, Vessel, Vampire, Limitless
C Demon, Orc, Mink, Fishman, Skypea, Human (N tier)

Each race comes with its own bonuses. There are some races that I find particularly good (those that give Luck Multipliers), but anything that is not Human is exceptional (as a general rule). You can see their bonuses below:

  • Sunborn: +80% Max HP, +70% DMG, +20% Sword DMG Multiplier, +3% Lifesteal, +10% Damage Reduction
  • Servant: +70% Max HP, +65% DMG, +17% Sword DMG Multiplier, +3% Lifesteal, +10% Damage Reduction
  • Kitsune: +60% Max HP, +25% Luck Multiplier, +50% DMG, +10% Sword DMG Multiplier, +10% Melee Damage Multiplier
  • Slime: +70% Max HP, +65% DMG, +17% Sword DMG Multiplier, +3% Lifesteal, +10% Damage Reduction
  • Leviathan: +65% Max HP, +60% DMG, +17% Sword DMG Multiplier, +5% Lifesteal
  • Oni: +65% Max HP, +55% DMG, +20% Melee DMG Multiplier, +10% Damage Reduction
  • Hollow: +20% Ichigo (Sword) DMG. +50% DMG, +60% Max HP
  • Shinigami: +20% Aizen (Sword) DMG. +45% DMG, +50% Max HP
  • Shadowborn: +20% Shadow (Sword) DMG. +50% DMG, +55% Max HP
  • Player: +20% Jinwoo (Sword) DMG. +40% DMG, +45% Max HP
  • Vessel: +20% Sukuna (Sword) DMG. +35% DMG, +40% Max HP
  • Vampire: +5% Lifesteal, +25% DMG, +30% Max HP
  • Limitless: +25% Gojo (Sword) DMG. +30% DMG, +40% Max HP
  • Demon: +20% Sprint Speed, +35% Max HP, +30% DMG
  • Orc: +15% Max HP, +15% DMG
  • Mink: +20% Jump Height, +20% Sprint Speed
  • Fishman: +15% Money Gain, +15% EXP Gain
  • Skypea: +2 Extra Jumps
  • Human: -

3
Sailor Piece Sword Tier List

sword and accessory
Tier Sword
S Shadow Monarch, Escanor, Rimuru, Shadow
A Ichigo, Aizen, Ragna
B Jinwoo, Saber
C Dark Blade, Katana

Some of the swords can get huge boosts from races. Some of them are quite difficult to get, like Escanor, for example, which has a low drop rate from the boss.

If you were to aim for one, I would strongly recommend Shadow Monarch. Even though it's the most difficult to get, it also has the best stats.

4
Sailor Piece Trait Tier List

thief boss vs main character
Tier Trait
S Celestial, Singularity, Cataclysm, Overlord, Malevolent
A Transcendent, Infinity, Godspeed, Sovereign, Genesis
B Dominator, Unstoppable, Overdrive, Ascended
C Breaker, Sharpened, Vicious, Predator, Driven, Balanced, Steady, Agile, Strong, Tough

Traits are passives that scale your character's stats. They can usually provide additional DMG, DEF, and even cooldown.

With that, we come to the end of our Sailor Piece tier list.

