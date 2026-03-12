Pull A Sword codes (March 2026)

Your strength is essential in this game, and you can boost it through various strength potions, which you'll get from Pull A Sword codes. Here is how to redeem them.

Updated on March 07th, 2026 - checked for codes

You probably know the story of Excalibur and Prince Arthur, but if you're thinking that this is a faithful recreation of that, you'd be wrong. The truth is, Pull a Sword is fairly simple. Your goal is to train constantly, all the while building up enough strength to pull stronger and stronger swords out of stone.

With the Pull A Sword codes I shared here, you can get some free potions, and some might even give you free pets (to help make you stronger). So, I recommend you claim them all as soon as you can.

Active Pull a Sword codes

FIXES - Rewards



Rewards STOREREDO - Rewards

Rewards SORRYSHUTDOWN - rewards

rewards SEASONXXII - rewards

- rewards VALENTINES - rewards

rewards ENCHANTED - rewards

- rewards DelayAWorld - rewards

- rewards Leaderboard - rewards

- rewards 8BNR0E66 - 200 lanterns, 5 dusk potions

200 lanterns, 5 dusk potions LUNAR - 50 lanterns

50 lanterns NEWYEARNEWJOURNEY - 5 Ice Strength Potions

5 Ice Strength Potions Hotfix - 10 Mega Potions

10 Mega Potions 2026 -5 Ice Strength Potions

-5 Ice Strength Potions HAPPYNEWYEAR - rewards

rewards SEASONXX - 5 Mega Potion

- 5 Mega Potion HAPPYBDAYBLAKES - rewards

rewards Workshop - rewards

rewards QOL - 3 Mega Potions

3 Mega Potions SORRYFORBUGS - Strength Potion



Strength Potion THANKSGIVING - Strength Potion

Strength Potion DISCOVERYSWORD - 5 Strength Potion

5 Strength Potion HALLOWEENPARDON - 10 Million Power, 20 Haunted Legendary potions



10 Million Power, 20 Haunted Legendary potions SEASON19 - 30 Sunnywing Piece

30 Sunnywing Piece SKULLKING - 5 haunted strength potions

5 haunted strength potions HALLOWEENPARTY - rewards

- rewards HAPPYHALLOWEEN - rewards

rewards HALLOWEEN - rewards

- rewards TRICKORTREAT - rewards

- rewards GloryBug - rewards

- rewards Pumpkin - Happy piece pumpkin set

Happy piece pumpkin set FISHING - rewards

rewards SOULKING - Free Rewards

Free Rewards SORRY_BUG - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards DELAY_A_CODE - 1 Strength Potion and 3 EXP Server Boost

- 1 Strength Potion and 3 EXP Server Boost BADLUCK - Fortune Tokens

Fortune Tokens UNDERLIFE - Mega Potion

- Mega Potion FOUNTAINFORTUNE - Two fortune tokens

- Two fortune tokens MYST - Ten Credits

- Ten Credits SEASON15 - Five Credits

- Five Credits MATHEUSISGOAT - Five credits, One Dusk Potion

- Five credits, One Dusk Potion CELESTIAL - One Dusk Potion

- One Dusk Potion WEEKPOWER - 3 Strength Potion, 2 EXP Potion, 1 Dusk Potion

3 Strength Potion, 2 EXP Potion, 1 Dusk Potion DAILYQUESTS - 2 Strength Potions, 2 Mega Potions

2 Strength Potions, 2 Mega Potions CELESTIALFLIGHT - 2 Survival Strength Potion

2 Survival Strength Potion DelayASquid - 2 Survival Strength Potions

2 Survival Strength Potions REDLIGHT - 3 Survival Strength Potions

3 Survival Strength Potions FIRSTPASLEAGUE - Survival Strength Potion, Mega Potion, Strength Potion

Survival Strength Potion, Mega Potion, Strength Potion GAMESTARTS - 1,000 Invites

- 1,000 Invites FIRSTROUND - 250 Invites, 2 Mega Potions

- 250 Invites, 2 Mega Potions GROWASWORD - 3 Strength Potions, 2 Mega Potions

3 Strength Potions, 2 Mega Potions OGSUNMAP - Rewind Strength Potion, Mega Potions

Rewind Strength Potion, Mega Potions BESTCODE222 - 3 Rewind Wins Potion, 3 Rewind Strength Potion, 3 Mega Potions

3 Rewind Wins Potion, 3 Rewind Strength Potion, 3 Mega Potions DELAYASWORD1 - 3 Strength Potion, 3 Mega Potion

3 Strength Potion, 3 Mega Potion SUPERFLUFFY2 - Pet

Pet SEASONXIV - 3 Mega Potion

3 Mega Potion CRAFTUPD - 5 Strength/Mega/Dark Potions

5 Strength/Mega/Dark Potions ELITECODE - 2 Strength Potion, 2 Mega Potion, 2 Dark Potion

2 Strength Potion, 2 Mega Potion, 2 Dark Potion UDINDINDIN - 3 Mega Potion and 3 Strength Potion

3 Mega Potion and 3 Strength Potion SEASONXIII - 1 Mega Potion

1 Mega Potion HappyBdayTBP - Mega Potion, Strength potion, Dark Potion

Mega Potion, Strength potion, Dark Potion ARISE3 - Mega Potion, Strength potion, Dark Potion

- Mega Potion, Strength potion, Dark Potion ARISE4 - Mega Potion, Strength potion, Dark Potion

- Mega Potion, Strength potion, Dark Potion SEASONXIII - Mega Potion

Mega Potion sorrydelayraid - 1 Mythic Potion, 1 Strength Potion, and 1 Dark Strength Potion



1 Mythic Potion, 1 Strength Potion, and 1 Dark Strength Potion TIMERBUG23 - 3 Mega Potions

3 Mega Potions ARISE2 - Strength Potion, Mega Potion, Dark Potion

- Strength Potion, Mega Potion, Dark Potion ARISE - Strength Potion, Mega Potion, Dark Potion

- Strength Potion, Mega Potion, Dark Potion MASTERCODE - 3 Mega Potions, 3 Strength Potions

3 Mega Potions, 3 Strength Potions REBIRTHFIX - 3 Mega Potions



3 Mega Potions BESTCODE333 - 3 Mega, Strength, and Elite Strength Potions

3 Mega, Strength, and Elite Strength Potions LUNACODE33 - 3 Mega Potions

3 Mega Potions WHEELFIX3 - 3 Mega Potions

3 Mega Potions SORRYPAW - Mega Potion

Mega Potion PAWSEVENT5 - Elite Strength Potion

Elite Strength Potion PAWSEVENT4 - Elite Strength Potion

Elite Strength Potion PAWSGO - Elite Strength Potion

Elite Strength Potion PAWSEVENT3 - Elite Strength Potion

Elite Strength Potion PAWSEVENT2 - Elite Strength Potion

Elite Strength Potion PAWSEVENT - Elite Strength Potion

Elite Strength Potion SORRYCODE91 - Elite Strength Potion

Elite Strength Potion SEASONFIXI - 3x Ice Strength

3x Ice Strength LAST1ME - Mega Potion

Mega Potion bugfixes2 - Mega Potion

Mega Potion SUPERFLUFFY - Mega Potion

Mega Potion OWLY - Mega Potion

Mega Potion ELLIE - Mega Potion

Mega Potion FIXED1412 - Mega Potion

Mega Potion HAPPYBDMAGIA - Small Pet, Crimson Potion, Turkey Potion

- Small Pet, Crimson Potion, Turkey Potion MapleTower - 1 Crimson Potion

1 Crimson Potion GIFTFROMUS888 - 1 Crimson Potion, 1 Mega Potion

- 1 Crimson Potion, 1 Mega Potion SEASON6 - 1 Mega Potion

- 1 Mega Potion CrazyCactus - 1 Mega Potion

- 1 Mega Potion season7 - 1 Mega Potion

- 1 Mega Potion NEWMERCHANT - 1 Mega Potion

- 1 Mega Potion MAGIAV1 - 1 Mega Potion

- 1 Mega Potion ENDLESSEVENT - 1 Mega Potion

1 Mega Potion SEASON8UPD - 1 Mega Potion

1 Mega Potion NEWLAB - 1 Mega Potion

1 Mega Potion pro12m4910 - 1 Mega Potion

1 Mega Potion mk190k231 - 1 Mega Potion

1 Mega Potion HYDRAUPD - 1 Mega Potion

1 Mega Potion SEASON9 - 1 Mega Potion

1 Mega Potion THEHAUNT - 1 Mega Potion

1 Mega Potion TEMPLE - 1 Mega Potion

1 Mega Potion DISCOEVENT24 - 1 Strength Potion

- 1 Strength Potion NEWOCEAN - 1 Strength Potion

1 Strength Potion HUGEYETI - 1 Strength Potion

1 Strength Potion SPINUPD - 1 Strength Potion

1 Strength Potion LBFIXED - 1 Strength Potion

1 Strength Potion UNDERWORLD - 1 Strength Potion

1 Strength Potion CODEFORAGIFT1 - Classic gift

- Classic gift MAGIADELUXE - Deluxe gift

- Deluxe gift MAGIAV121 - Deluxe gift

- Deluxe gift EXTRAMEGA89 - 1 Mega Potion

- 1 Mega Potion SEASONX - 1 Mega Potion

- 1 Mega Potion HAUNTED2 - 1 Mega Potion

- 1 Mega Potion HALLOWEENPART2 - 1 Grimoire Potion

- 1 Grimoire Potion usecodemagia1 - 1 Strength Potion

- 1 Strength Potion classiccode12 - 1 Mega Potion

- 1 Mega Potion newcode4891 - 1 Mega Potion

- 1 Mega Potion i2perfectcode1 - 1 Mega Potion

- 1 Mega Potion Newi2code12 - 1 Mega Potion

- 1 Mega Potion RELEASE - 1 Strength Potion

Expired

NIGHTCODE I LASTLUCK I MAGIADELUXE | SORRYX | THANKYOU3M | THEHUNTEVENT | magiacode485 | eventhalloween | giftfromme1 | opgiftfromme | xfrozenstudioscode1 | 1x1x1x1upd | RETROPART2 | A29B2456B1 | A40B2456A2 | A39B2456B1 | AXIOMUPD | PROFILEUPD | buff2big | code900 | K123456789C | K123456789B | K123456789A | K123456789O | A39B2456BBBC | A39B2456B1CCCKS | likedog2 | ghostydog4 | new21potion | xFrozenCodeB24 | halloweenluck | halloweenparty2023 | ytcode24690 | likecat | giftfromme23 | PotionCode542 | newcode48 | code492 | winpotion99995 | 3MPARTYEVENT | ytopcode91 | twcode1 | SNOWEVENTPART3

How to redeem Pull a Sword codes?

Step 1 : Select the YouTube button on the right side of the screen that reads " Codes ".

: Select the YouTube button on the right side of the screen that reads " ". Step 2 : If this is your first time redeeming, you need to subscribe to the i2Perfect YouTube account. Once you've subscribed, you need to type in your YouTube handle (the one you subscribed with) and verify it in-game. They will automatically check if you've subscribed. Your handle looks something like this (@XXXXXX) - just type it in without the @ symbol. If you've already done this, then move to the next step.

: If this is your first time redeeming, you need to subscribe to the i2Perfect YouTube account. Once you've subscribed, you need to type in your YouTube handle (the one you subscribed with) and verify it in-game. They will automatically check if you've subscribed. Your handle looks something like this (@XXXXXX) - just type it in without the @ symbol. If you've already done this, then move to the next step. Step 3: Once you're verified and are eligible to redeem, you can type in one of the active ones above and then hit the "Verify" button.

To redeem these freebies, just follow the steps I've written below:

That's about it - the rewards will be automatically granted to you.

How to get more rewards?

We follow all developers' channels, so we will add new ones here whenever they're released. Sometimes we see new ones added on the aforementioned YouTube channel, while other times we can find them on Discord - don't worry though, you don't have to do any digging (since we're doing it for you). Just save this page and check it often, and you'll get your hands on all the latest ones.

Originally posted by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Shaun Walton.