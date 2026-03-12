Pull A Sword codes (March 2026)
Your strength is essential in this game, and you can boost it through various strength potions, which you'll get from Pull A Sword codes. Here is how to redeem them.
Updated on March 07th, 2026 - checked for codes
You probably know the story of Excalibur and Prince Arthur, but if you're thinking that this is a faithful recreation of that, you'd be wrong. The truth is, Pull a Sword is fairly simple. Your goal is to train constantly, all the while building up enough strength to pull stronger and stronger swords out of stone.
With the Pull A Sword codes I shared here, you can get some free potions, and some might even give you free pets (to help make you stronger). So, I recommend you claim them all as soon as you can.
Active Pull a Sword codes
- FIXES - Rewards
- STOREREDO - Rewards
- SORRYSHUTDOWN - rewards
- SEASONXXII - rewards
- VALENTINES - rewards
- ENCHANTED - rewards
- DelayAWorld - rewards
- Leaderboard - rewards
- 8BNR0E66 - 200 lanterns, 5 dusk potions
- LUNAR - 50 lanterns
- NEWYEARNEWJOURNEY - 5 Ice Strength Potions
- Hotfix - 10 Mega Potions
- 2026 -5 Ice Strength Potions
- HAPPYNEWYEAR - rewards
- SEASONXX - 5 Mega Potion
- HAPPYBDAYBLAKES - rewards
- Workshop - rewards
- QOL - 3 Mega Potions
- SORRYFORBUGS - Strength Potion
- THANKSGIVING - Strength Potion
- DISCOVERYSWORD - 5 Strength Potion
- HALLOWEENPARDON - 10 Million Power, 20 Haunted Legendary potions
- SEASON19 - 30 Sunnywing Piece
- SKULLKING - 5 haunted strength potions
- HALLOWEENPARTY - rewards
- HAPPYHALLOWEEN - rewards
- HALLOWEEN - rewards
- TRICKORTREAT - rewards
- GloryBug - rewards
- Pumpkin - Happy piece pumpkin set
- FISHING - rewards
- SOULKING - Free Rewards
- SORRY_BUG - Free Rewards
- DELAY_A_CODE - 1 Strength Potion and 3 EXP Server Boost
- BADLUCK - Fortune Tokens
- UNDERLIFE - Mega Potion
- FOUNTAINFORTUNE - Two fortune tokens
- MYST - Ten Credits
- SEASON15 - Five Credits
- MATHEUSISGOAT - Five credits, One Dusk Potion
- CELESTIAL - One Dusk Potion
- WEEKPOWER - 3 Strength Potion, 2 EXP Potion, 1 Dusk Potion
- DAILYQUESTS - 2 Strength Potions, 2 Mega Potions
- CELESTIALFLIGHT - 2 Survival Strength Potion
- DelayASquid - 2 Survival Strength Potions
- REDLIGHT - 3 Survival Strength Potions
- FIRSTPASLEAGUE - Survival Strength Potion, Mega Potion, Strength Potion
- GAMESTARTS - 1,000 Invites
- FIRSTROUND - 250 Invites, 2 Mega Potions
- GROWASWORD - 3 Strength Potions, 2 Mega Potions
- OGSUNMAP - Rewind Strength Potion, Mega Potions
- BESTCODE222 - 3 Rewind Wins Potion, 3 Rewind Strength Potion, 3 Mega Potions
- DELAYASWORD1 - 3 Strength Potion, 3 Mega Potion
- SUPERFLUFFY2 - Pet
- SEASONXIV - 3 Mega Potion
- CRAFTUPD - 5 Strength/Mega/Dark Potions
- ELITECODE - 2 Strength Potion, 2 Mega Potion, 2 Dark Potion
- UDINDINDIN - 3 Mega Potion and 3 Strength Potion
- SEASONXIII - 1 Mega Potion
- HappyBdayTBP - Mega Potion, Strength potion, Dark Potion
- ARISE3 - Mega Potion, Strength potion, Dark Potion
- ARISE4 - Mega Potion, Strength potion, Dark Potion
- SEASONXIII - Mega Potion
- sorrydelayraid - 1 Mythic Potion, 1 Strength Potion, and 1 Dark Strength Potion
- TIMERBUG23 - 3 Mega Potions
- ARISE2 - Strength Potion, Mega Potion, Dark Potion
- ARISE - Strength Potion, Mega Potion, Dark Potion
- MASTERCODE - 3 Mega Potions, 3 Strength Potions
- REBIRTHFIX - 3 Mega Potions
- BESTCODE333 - 3 Mega, Strength, and Elite Strength Potions
- LUNACODE33 - 3 Mega Potions
- WHEELFIX3 - 3 Mega Potions
- SORRYPAW - Mega Potion
- PAWSEVENT5 - Elite Strength Potion
- PAWSEVENT4 - Elite Strength Potion
- PAWSGO - Elite Strength Potion
- PAWSEVENT3 - Elite Strength Potion
- PAWSEVENT2 - Elite Strength Potion
- PAWSEVENT - Elite Strength Potion
- SORRYCODE91 - Elite Strength Potion
- SEASONFIXI - 3x Ice Strength
- LAST1ME - Mega Potion
- bugfixes2 - Mega Potion
- SUPERFLUFFY - Mega Potion
- OWLY - Mega Potion
- ELLIE - Mega Potion
- FIXED1412 - Mega Potion
- HAPPYBDMAGIA - Small Pet, Crimson Potion, Turkey Potion
- MapleTower - 1 Crimson Potion
- GIFTFROMUS888 - 1 Crimson Potion, 1 Mega Potion
- SEASON6 - 1 Mega Potion
- CrazyCactus - 1 Mega Potion
- season7- 1 Mega Potion
- NEWMERCHANT - 1 Mega Potion
- MAGIAV1 - 1 Mega Potion
- ENDLESSEVENT - 1 Mega Potion
- SEASON8UPD - 1 Mega Potion
- NEWLAB - 1 Mega Potion
- pro12m4910 - 1 Mega Potion
- mk190k231 - 1 Mega Potion
- HYDRAUPD - 1 Mega Potion
- SEASON9 - 1 Mega Potion
- THEHAUNT - 1 Mega Potion
- TEMPLE - 1 Mega Potion
- DISCOEVENT24 - 1 Strength Potion
- NEWOCEAN - 1 Strength Potion
- HUGEYETI - 1 Strength Potion
- SPINUPD - 1 Strength Potion
- LBFIXED - 1 Strength Potion
- UNDERWORLD - 1 Strength Potion
- CODEFORAGIFT1 - Classic gift
- MAGIADELUXE - Deluxe gift
- MAGIAV121 - Deluxe gift
- EXTRAMEGA89 - 1 Mega Potion
- SEASONX - 1 Mega Potion
- HAUNTED2 - 1 Mega Potion
- HALLOWEENPART2 - 1 Grimoire Potion
- usecodemagia1 - 1 Strength Potion
- classiccode12 - 1 Mega Potion
- newcode4891 - 1 Mega Potion
- i2perfectcode1- 1 Mega Potion
- Newi2code12 - 1 Mega Potion
- RELEASE - 1 Strength Potion
ExpiredNIGHTCODE I LASTLUCK I MAGIADELUXE | SORRYX | THANKYOU3M | THEHUNTEVENT | magiacode485 | eventhalloween | giftfromme1 | opgiftfromme | xfrozenstudioscode1 | 1x1x1x1upd | RETROPART2 | A29B2456B1 | A40B2456A2 | A39B2456B1 | AXIOMUPD | PROFILEUPD | buff2big | code900 | K123456789C | K123456789B | K123456789A | K123456789O | A39B2456BBBC | A39B2456B1CCCKS | likedog2 | ghostydog4 | new21potion | xFrozenCodeB24 | halloweenluck | halloweenparty2023 | ytcode24690 | likecat | giftfromme23 | PotionCode542 | newcode48 | code492 | winpotion99995 | 3MPARTYEVENT | ytopcode91 | twcode1 | SNOWEVENTPART3
How to redeem Pull a Sword codes?To redeem these freebies, just follow the steps I've written below:
- Step 1: Select the YouTube button on the right side of the screen that reads "Codes".
- Step 2: If this is your first time redeeming, you need to subscribe to the i2Perfect YouTube account. Once you've subscribed, you need to type in your YouTube handle (the one you subscribed with) and verify it in-game. They will automatically check if you've subscribed. Your handle looks something like this (@XXXXXX) - just type it in without the @ symbol. If you've already done this, then move to the next step.
- Step 3: Once you're verified and are eligible to redeem, you can type in one of the active ones above and then hit the "Verify" button.
That's about it - the rewards will be automatically granted to you.
How to get more rewards?We follow all developers' channels, so we will add new ones here whenever they're released. Sometimes we see new ones added on the aforementioned YouTube channel, while other times we can find them on Discord - don't worry though, you don't have to do any digging (since we're doing it for you). Just save this page and check it often, and you'll get your hands on all the latest ones.
We have a lot more freebies if you're interested, including Banana Eats codes if you love horror, and if you're an anime fan, you can grab some gift codes for One Piece Grand Arena too!
Originally posted by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Shaun Walton.
Download now!
Next Up :
Ninja Legends codes (March 2026)
Ninja Legends codes (March 2026)
See Comments