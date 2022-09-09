Theme Park Tycoon 2 - Ideas for great parks
Have you ever dreamed of building a theme park and running it, building new slides for people and making them happy while you yourself are swimming in money because of huge profits? If so, surely you have tried your hand at Roblox's latest good-looking game - Park Tycoon 2.
If the answer is yes, then read this Theme Park Tycoon 2 guide to get inspired to create new theme parks, because at some point you will run out of ideas, and no one is stopping you from searching for something new and getting inspired.
If you are new to this game, the information will still be useful, as we have tried to collect the most interesting theme parks. This means that both experienced and newcomers alike will be able to discover something new.
1
UNDERWATER BIKINI BOTTOM THEME PARK
A lot of people find this park to their liking. It does not have any incredible structures. However, players liked the idea and the concept so much that a lot of players visited the park.
This map has everything that was in the SpongeBob SquarePants cartoon series: Sponge Bob's house, Squidward's house, and the Krusty Krab. You will feel like you are a part of the world of the animated series, which sounds cool to me.
2
WINTER WONDERLAND THEME PARK
A very cool building, decorated in Christmas colours. You can feel like it is Christmas for a moment because the atmosphere and the buildings will make you want Christmas to come to you.
One of the coolest things about this park is that at the spawning area you can walk down a track and you will end up on a slide that you can take down. It feels as if you are sliding down an icy slide in real life.
Unfortunately, players did not appreciate this map much, but you just have to visit it if you want to feel the Christmas spirit for yourself.
3
SPACE INVADERS THEME PARK
If you want to see something big, you just have to check out the theme park called Space Invaders. It is loved by players for a reason, and the number of visits is simply unreal.
The park itself is designed in a futuristic style with large glass windows and incredible buildings. There is a monorail that runs around the buildings. Every tiny detail is there for a reason.
You will find an underground swimming pool and a huge green park, which is called the Hydroponics Park. This is a futuristic park that will please you with its uniqueness and astonishing architecture.
4
TITANIC THEME PARK
The list of Theme Park Tycoon 2 park ideas could not be without a theme park called Titanic.
This is a totally unique idea and the map itself is amazing with its structures and the steamship located here. There are also plenty of slides and merry-go-rounds to keep you entertained. You can even step aboard the Titanic.
The atmosphere is well conveyed here, and the detailing of the buildings is just top-notch. It is hard to say how many hours the authors spent on the construction.
5
TYROL SKI LODGE THEME PARK
And we are back to winter again. And this time it is a winter holiday resort where you can feel like you are on a real holiday. The creators have tried to make the map remind you of winter holidays.
And after a long day of skiing, you can stop by the ski lodge and take a break and eat. You can also find a large pool where you can swim. If you are very attentive, you might even find a secret tunnel under the water that leads somewhere else.
6
FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S THEME PARK
Ever wanted to be at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza? Then this theme park is a must-visit. This huge pizzeria-style building is astonishing in its size. There is a lot to see and be inspired by.
There are a lot of slides that go all the way through everything you know from the original first part of the game. There is a lot to see and do with the familiar characters like Chika, Bonnie, Foxy, and Freddy.
For the fans of the series, here is how you can play the FNAF games unblocked, and if you're interested in how many FNAF games are there, we have answered that question too.
What we have shown you is a small part of what the game has to offer. If you want to create your own unique park, just pick one Theme Park Tycoon 2 idea concept and start your journey.
We hope you learned something new for yourself and are already running to try the new park ideas. We wish you a fun time and good luck.
