The Survival Game codes (June 2026)
Do you want to play a genuinely cool survival game? Then look no further than The Survival Game in Roblox, an experience where you're in charge of chopping down trees, building tools and foraging for food.
It's quite a lot of work, and if you've played Minecraft before, you'll probably find some similarities here. To make everything feel a little more personal, we've gathered a nice collection of The Survival Game codes that will help make your character look a million times cooler because they give you exclusive cosmetics!
Let's check them out.
Active Survival Game codes
- ilovesurvival - Grey Wolf Pelt Cape
- banditesisepic - Bandites Bandana
- hoopieisepic - Magenta Star Crown
- mangoisawesome - MangoPulls Wings
- tanqrisawesome - Stellar Gladiator
- magmamighty - Magma Horned Helm
- antlersofdoom - Black Antlers
- iwillsurvive - Grey Wolf Pelt Hat
Expired codesThere are no expired codes for The Survival Game right now.
How to redeem codes in The Survival Game
- Step 1: Open your Inventory on the right side of the screen, or press E on your keyboard.
- Step 2: Head over to the Cosmetics tab.
- Step 3: Open the Enter Code option.
- Step 4: Type in your code, and hit Use Code.
How to get more codes?New The Survival Game codes are usually released on the official Discord server, but since the game is constantly getting updates, we can expect new codes to be released alongside those as well! We will add them all here as soon as they're out, so you can simply save this page and check back regularly.
Why are my Survival Game codes not working?If, for some reason, one of the codes you've redeemed is not working, try typing it again or copy-pasting it from the list of active codes we created. All the codes that appear under "active codes" should work (we've tried them all), but sometimes codes expire too, so try to claim them all ASAP!
If survival games are your jam, you might be interested in something like Build a Boat for Treasure codes, or maybe Rogue Demon codes if you're an anime fan.
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