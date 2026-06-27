The Survival Game codes (June 2026)

Do you want to play a genuinely cool survival game? Then look no further than The Survival Game in Roblox, an experience where you're in charge of chopping down trees, building tools and foraging for food.

It's quite a lot of work, and if you've played Minecraft before, you'll probably find some similarities here. To make everything feel a little more personal, we've gathered a nice collection of The Survival Game codes that will help make your character look a million times cooler because they give you exclusive cosmetics!

Let's check them out.

Active Survival Game codes

ilovesurvival - Grey Wolf Pelt Cape

- Grey Wolf Pelt Cape banditesisepic - Bandites Bandana

- Bandites Bandana hoopieisepic - Magenta Star Crown

- Magenta Star Crown mangoisawesome - MangoPulls Wings

- MangoPulls Wings tanqrisawesome - Stellar Gladiator

- Stellar Gladiator magmamighty - Magma Horned Helm

- Magma Horned Helm antlersofdoom - Black Antlers

- Black Antlers iwillsurvive - Grey Wolf Pelt Hat

Expired codes

How to redeem codes in The Survival Game

Step 1 : Open your Inventory on the right side of the screen, or press E on your keyboard.

: Open your on the right side of the screen, or press on your keyboard. Step 2 : Head over to the Cosmetics tab.

: Head over to the tab. Step 3 : Open the Enter Code option.

: Open the option. Step 4: Type in your code, and hit Use Code.

There are no expired codes for The Survival Game right now.

How to get more codes?

Why are my Survival Game codes not working?

New The Survival Game codes are usually released on the official Discord server, but since the game is constantly getting updates, we can expect new codes to be released alongside those as well! We will add them all here as soon as they're out, so you can simply save this page and check back regularly.If, for some reason, one of the codes you've redeemed is not working, try typing it again or copy-pasting it from the list of active codes we created. All the codes that appear under "active codes" should work (we've tried them all), but sometimes codes expire too, so try to claim them all ASAP!

If survival games are your jam, you might be interested in something like Build a Boat for Treasure codes, or maybe Rogue Demon codes if you're an anime fan.