Cookie Run: Witch's Castle codes (May 2024)

From endless running to... even more running? The Cookie Run game where you have to match blocks of matching colours and uncover the story that started it all is here, and its name is Witch's Castle. And if you're playing it, you'll be happy to know that you can get various rewards like Crystals, Cake Hammers Shuffle Cubes and more by redeeming Cookie Run: Witch's Castle codes!

Although it's not as popular as the other Cookie Run games, Witch's Castle is as good as Candy Crush when it comes to levels and diversity, complete with a catchy narrative to glue it all together. Below you will find a list of codes that you can redeem for free Crystals and much more.

Cookie Run: Witch's Castle codes (active)

UPDATEFIRSTCREAM - 1000 Crystals, 2 Cake Hammers, 1h Unlimited Lives, 2 Crushing Bounders, 2 Star Arrows, 2 Shuffle Cubes

Expired

LOVEWITCHSCASTLE

How to redeem codes in Cookie Run: Witch's Castle

If you want to redeem all the codes in the game, just follow the steps below:: Open the Cookie Run: Witch's Castle coupon redemption page : Type in your DevPlay email address.: Type in your active coupon code.: Hit the "CLAIM REWARD" button.

The rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox. I recommend claiming them when you're out of lives, especially the codes that grant you free lives for a limited time.

How to get more codes

In Cookie Run: Witch's Castle codes are usually released on the official social media pages, such as X , or even on their YouTube channel

Sometimes, the codes issued for other games, such as Cookie Run Kingdom codes or Cookie Run: OvenBreak codes get an equivalent in Cookie Run: Witch's Castle, so if you don't feel like searching everywhere for new codes, simply check this page regularly. We'll add any new codes as soon as they're out!