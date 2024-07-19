Shrek Swamp Tycoon codes - All currently valid promo codes in July 2024

We've collected all the promotional codes for Shrek Swamp Tycoon that are currently working!

It's no big surprise that Shrek is once more in the limelight. This hit film franchise that came out of nowhere in 2001 came to define a generation. Now, Shrek is set to once more hit the silver screen in 2026, so what better time to start reminding this new generation of kids about the surprisingly gentle green giant?

To do so, Universal and DreamWorks have partnered with developers The Gang to produce a new Roblox experience. In Shrek Swamp Tycoon you'll experience a mixture of tycoon game and obby course, where you collect coins to help rebuild iconic locations around Shrek's swamp.

But, naturally, there are always some shortcuts. And that's usually in the form of codes. So if you want to find some of the best codes, check out the ones we've listed below! And as an addendum, remember to check in often as with most experiences you'll see new codes being added as they accrue likes, the next Swamp Tycoon code is set to be added at 27k likes.

List of Shrek Swamp Tycoon codes & rewards

Active Swamp Tycoon codes

GrandOpening: +15k Coins

+15k Coins AreWeThereYet: Ditto

Ditto StayUpLate: Ditto

Ditto MakingWaffles: Ditto

Ditto DoTheRoar: Ditto

Expired codes

Gingy

Shrek

How to redeem Shrek Swamp Tycoon codes?

Redeeming Shrek Swamp Tycoon codes is easy, just take a look at the screenshot below. You'll see on the left side that there's a small icon that resembles a piece of paper with a percentage sign on it. Simply tap that, input your code and you'll find your rewards automatically added!

