Roblox: Second Piece codes for July 2024

Redeem the latest Second Piece codes and speed up your journey to becoming the Pirate King.

You’ll face plenty of challenges as you gather a crew to tame the seven seas and try to become the King of the Pirates. However, since you’re not the only one after the esteemed title, prepare to face ruthless rivals as you explore various islands. That’s why you want to get strong as quickly as possible to keep up with others in the race to become the Pirate King. To do that, you can either grind daily to progress slowly OR redeem the latest Second Piece codes to get valuable resources with zero effort!

Below is the list of all active codes you can redeem right now. However, you must be level 8,500 or higher to redeem these codes.

Active Second Piece codes

OmgEnchantStone - 100 Enchant Stones

- 100 Enchant Stones AizenEnchantStone - 150 Enchant Stones

- 150 Enchant Stones BigCodeee - Get 100 Race Rerolls and 100 Enchant Stones.

- Get 100 Race Rerolls and 100 Enchant Stones. MaskFix - Get 25 Race Rerolls and 10 Enchant Stones.

- Get 25 Race Rerolls and 10 Enchant Stones. Sorryyyyyyyy - Get 25 Race Rerolls and 25 Enchant Stones.

- Get 25 Race Rerolls and 25 Enchant Stones. GojoQuestTomorrow - Get 20 Race Rerolls.

- Get 20 Race Rerolls. UltimateCode - Get 20 Race Rerolls.

- Get 20 Race Rerolls. RimuruEnd - Get 20 Race Rerolls.

- Get 20 Race Rerolls. LastShutdownRimuru - Get random Rerolls.

Expired codes

UltimateMaintenance

StarrkIncrease

LastShutdownRealGn

Spirigunfix

StarrkLimitedUpdate

shutdowntrip

DataLoadFix

UpdateSuperSuperSoon

StarrkLimited

DataLoadFix

EnchantStone

UpdateSuperSuperSoon

HotFixAlter

SansTheSkeleton

RimuruSpeedRun?

NoMoreBloodScythe

BloodQueenUpdate

Alter

strangeFake

Hunter

Igris

ObitoTvFirstMen

TripleShutdownEEE

DoubleShutdownAta

Clover

QualityOfLife

FrierenShutdown

NoMoreAltForRaidCoin

FirstMen

Tywin

DelayUpdate

Operation

ShutdownMahou

LastShutdownOK

DelayMagic

Granny

CID

Mei

NeoOnLow

Draconic

Balerion

HiguramaSoon

FirstMen

KamishWrath

RaidJustice

PlsChxmeiStopShutdown

RaidJustice

Kokushibo

RestartRestart

SukunaUpdate

NoWorldBossCode

RudeusGreyrat

Viserys

How to redeem Roblox: Second Piece codes?

Launch the Second Piece in Roblox

Tap on the chat button in the top-left corner

in the top-left corner Type in “!code” and paste the code you want to redeem

and paste the code you want to redeem Hit enter to receive the rewards

Simply follow the steps below to use the in-game chat feature for redeeming Second Piece codes.

Original article by Shah Zaib, updated by Sumant Meena