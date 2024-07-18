Fruit Seas codes (July 2024)
On this page, you can get the latest Fruit Seas codes as well as information on how to redeem them!
We know you want to acquire and master Devil Fruits, which grants characters extraordinary abilities. You probably want to rise to the ranks of legendary pirates in this interesting and action-packed Roblox game. Well, redeeming codes for Fruit Seas will speed up your journey massively, as you'll quickly get various boosts, beli, and various other gifts.
Active Fruit Seas codesThere are currently no codes active for this game.
Expired codes
- 3KLIKES - x2 mastery 10 minutes, expires in 24 hours
- 300KVISITS - x2 drops 10 minutes, expires in 24 hours
- SORRYFORLAG - 100,000 beli, expires in 24 hours
- PERFORMANCEFIX - x2 exp 30 minutes, expires in 24 hours
- 1MVISITS - Stat Point Reset
- 25KMEMBERS - x2 Drops 15 Minutes
- 5KLIKES - Stat Point Reset
- 7KLIKES - x2 Exp for 20 minutes
- 500KVISITS - x2 Drops 15 Minutes
- NEWFIXES - x2 Beli 20 Minutes
- 750KVISITS - x2 Mastery 15 Minutes
- 10KLIKES
- 12KLIKES - x2 EXP 20 minutes
- 2MVISITS - x2 Mastery 15 minutes
- 15KLIKES - x2 Beli 20 Minutes
- SORRY4SHUTDOWN - x2 Drops 10 minutes
- 20KLIKES - Stat Point Reset
- 25KLIKES - x2 Mastery 20 minute
- QUICKFIXES - Race reroll (AUTO REDEEMS IT IF YOU PUT IT IN)
- 30KLIKES - x2 Drops 15 minutes
- 35KLIKES - Stat Point Reset (Auto redeems and resets stats when you put it in)
- 40KLIKES - x2 Mastery For 20 minutes
- 50KLIKES1 - x2 Beli For 15 minutes
- 50KLIKES2 - Race Reroll (rerolls race once you redeem)
- 60KLIKES - Stat Point Reset (Auto redeems)
- UPDATENEWS - x2 Beli for 20 minutes
- 70KLIKES - x2 Drops for 20 minutes
- UPDATETIME - x2 Exp 30 minutes
- ITSFINALLYHERE - x2 Beli 20 minutes
- FRESHSTART - Stat Point Reset (auto redeems)
- LUCKYRACE? - Race Reroll (auto redeems)
- BUGFIXES - x2 drops for 15 mins
- SHUTDOWN - x2 Mastery 15 mins
- 75KLIKES - x2 Beli for 25 minutes
- sorrylol - x2 Drops for 30 minutes
- RELEASE - x2 Mastery
- DEMONTIMING - 1000 beli
- FOLLOWTWITTER - stat points reset code
- JahsCode!
- DoughSoon!
- Lucky!
- ResetFixed
- ThanksSwTwN!
- FruitSeasW!
How to redeem the Fruit Seas codesIf you don't know how to redeem the Fruit Seas codes, all you have to do is follow these few simple steps:
- Run Fruit Seas
- Once you are in the game, tap the "Settings" icon on the bottom left of the screen.
- Write one of the codes from our list in the text box.
- That's all. If the code is valid, you should receive your rewards.
Keep in mind that the codes do not last forever! After a few days, they usually expire, so make sure to redeem them as soon as they appear on our list. Only the game developer can issue new codes!
