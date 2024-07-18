Fruit Seas codes (July 2024)

On this page, you can get the latest Fruit Seas codes as well as information on how to redeem them!

We know you want to acquire and master Devil Fruits, which grants characters extraordinary abilities. You probably want to rise to the ranks of legendary pirates in this interesting and action-packed Roblox game. Well, redeeming codes for Fruit Seas will speed up your journey massively, as you'll quickly get various boosts, beli, and various other gifts.

And since you clearly love Roblox games, we also have Second Piece codes that will get you Race Rerolls and Enchant Stones, codes for Anime Defenders that you can use to get loads of gems, and various other codes for Roblox games.

Active Fruit Seas codes

Expired codes

3KLIKES - x2 mastery 10 minutes, expires in 24 hours

300KVISITS - x2 drops 10 minutes, expires in 24 hours

SORRYFORLAG - 100,000 beli, expires in 24 hours

PERFORMANCEFIX - x2 exp 30 minutes, expires in 24 hours

1MVISITS - Stat Point Reset

25KMEMBERS - x2 Drops 15 Minutes

5KLIKES - Stat Point Reset

7KLIKES - x2 Exp for 20 minutes

500KVISITS - x2 Drops 15 Minutes

NEWFIXES - x2 Beli 20 Minutes

750KVISITS - x2 Mastery 15 Minutes

10KLIKES

12KLIKES - x2 EXP 20 minutes

2MVISITS - x2 Mastery 15 minutes

15KLIKES - x2 Beli 20 Minutes

SORRY4SHUTDOWN - x2 Drops 10 minutes

20KLIKES - Stat Point Reset

25KLIKES - x2 Mastery 20 minute

QUICKFIXES - Race reroll (AUTO REDEEMS IT IF YOU PUT IT IN)

30KLIKES - x2 Drops 15 minutes

35KLIKES - Stat Point Reset (Auto redeems and resets stats when you put it in)

40KLIKES - x2 Mastery For 20 minutes

50KLIKES1 - x2 Beli For 15 minutes

50KLIKES2 - Race Reroll (rerolls race once you redeem)

60KLIKES - Stat Point Reset (Auto redeems)

UPDATENEWS - x2 Beli for 20 minutes

70KLIKES - x2 Drops for 20 minutes

UPDATETIME - x2 Exp 30 minutes

ITSFINALLYHERE - x2 Beli 20 minutes

FRESHSTART - Stat Point Reset (auto redeems)

LUCKYRACE? - Race Reroll (auto redeems)

BUGFIXES - x2 drops for 15 mins

SHUTDOWN - x2 Mastery 15 mins

75KLIKES - x2 Beli for 25 minutes

sorrylol - x2 Drops for 30 minutes

RELEASE - x2 Mastery

DEMONTIMING - 1000 beli

FOLLOWTWITTER - stat points reset code

JahsCode!

DoughSoon!

Lucky!

ResetFixed

ThanksSwTwN!

FruitSeasW!

There are currently no codes active for this game.

How to redeem the Fruit Seas codes

Run Fruit Seas

Once you are in the game, tap the "Settings" icon on the bottom left of the screen.

Write one of the codes from our list in the text box.

That's all. If the code is valid, you should receive your rewards.

If you don't know how to redeem the Fruit Seas codes, all you have to do is follow these few simple steps:

Keep in mind that the codes do not last forever! After a few days, they usually expire, so make sure to redeem them as soon as they appear on our list. Only the game developer can issue new codes!

If you enjoy playing games on Roblox, check out the best-looking games you can play!

About Fruit Seas