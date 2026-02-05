Seal of Fate tier list - because not everyone can pull S+ Annabelle on the first roll (February 2026)
| Seal of Fate
You can find out how well some of the characters you get for free rank in this Seal of Fate tier list, as well as which ones you should pick from the select gacha!
Updated on February 5th, 2026 - Version: 1.4 - Latest Additions: Shino & Grace
I am a strong believer in the lasting appeal of gachas - as you've probably seen from all the articles I've already created - and Seal of Fate is one of those adventures that can keep me engaged for oh-so-many hours! But since it's a gacha, it needs a character ranking - hence this Seal of Fate tier list.
It'll also help give you a clear idea of which characters are worth spending your upgrade resources on. Just a friendly warning - some of them might surprise you (like Fishbowl). However, even if they are not viable for ALL content, some of these characters perform insanely well.
Seal of Fate tier listStarting in the S+ tier, I've ranked all the best SSRs you can get. You might have a lot of luck in pulling them, but if you're not that lucky, there's always Vicky, who you get for free - and she ranks pretty well too in the S tier.
I suggest you mix up the characters to create a team that has good synergy, and not just S+ characters. Some of them don't do that well together in the end-game, so plan wisely.
S+ Tier | S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier
S+ Tier
- Shino
- Annabelle
- Lunelle
- Moyu
- Hanura
- Ruriken
- Lilith
- Valkyria
- Angela
Annabelle and Lunelle are the top-tier duo you can easily rely on regardless of content. They are both Nocturne, and while Annabelle is a great tank, Lunelle is a tank WITH DAMAGE. That is just a combo that cannot be beaten. They also share a bond that makes the entire Nocture team super powerful.
Angela is one of the best supports in this Seal of Fate tier list. She pairs with Somniel, who can revive her once per battle. Angela can also reduce the enemy's Energy with her Wrath of God, which can be key vs bosses or in PvP.
S tier
- Fishbowl
- Allen
- Grace
- Dune
- Vicky
- Cryonica
- Khione
- Emilia
- Fyre
- Sanctina
- Noah
- Somniel
- Bishop
Vicky is a decent SSR who deals great damage if upgraded and itemised. She can be obtained for free, and for the early and mid stages, she is a must-have. She tends to fall off towards late game stages, but if you can form a reliable team around her and buff her up, she will keep being consistent.
Emilia is a good Elemental tank who deals good damage - especially if you also have Fyre. You want to unlock Bride for Emilia (at 5 stars), since that will make her immune to basic attacks.
A Tier
- Lancelot
- Bard
- Helsing
- Raven
- Stargazer
- Mary
- Asuka
- Luna
- Blaze
- Snowball
- Lan
- Ellie
- Bubbly
- IronFist
- Pinky
- Vera
Bard is at R rarity, but he is really good when deployed alongside Fishbowl. He can then negate damage (which is why Fishbowl also ranks well), and grant other Nocture characters additional DMG. He is also able to reduce the enemy's Energy, which can be key in PvP.
Helsing and Lancelot go hand in hand. They both are Nocture, and when deployed together, they activate the Moon Knight bond, which further boosts damage (which Lancelot recovers 10% HP). This pair makes for an amazing addition to any Nocture team.
B Tier
- Morgana
- Siren
- Grace
- Jerry
- Moo
- Grimoire
- Sweetie
- Huntress
- Cookie
- Meeh
- Lucia
- Rosalyn
Grimoire is decent when paired with Ellie for the bond bonus, since she has some AoE. The only drawback is that she needs to be starred up, since she uses her HP to heal other teammates.
Cookie wants 3 Elemental characters alongside her, so she can activate her Bond skill - this skill works if you go for an Elemental team, otherwise it is pretty useless. When activated, it grants her additional DMG RED and other teammates additional DMG.
C Tier
- Judie
- Cuddle
- Candice
- Stella
- Leon
This section features some of the lowest-rarity and weakest characters in our Seal of Fate tier list. Sadly, you won't have any use for them, so just upgrade them whenever you get their dupes for the gallery level (extra stats), and don't spend any EXP to level them up.
In reality, you won't even use them at the start, since you'll get tons of summons from the very beginning, so you won't even have to upgrade them out of necessity, which is great.
