Seal of Fate tier list - because not everyone can pull S+ Annabelle on the first roll (February 2026)

You can find out how well some of the characters you get for free rank in this Seal of Fate tier list, as well as which ones you should pick from the select gacha!

I am a strong believer in the lasting appeal of gachas - as you've probably seen from all the articles I've already created - and Seal of Fate is one of those adventures that can keep me engaged for oh-so-many hours! But since it's a gacha, it needs a character ranking - hence this Seal of Fate tier list.

It'll also help give you a clear idea of which characters are worth spending your upgrade resources on. Just a friendly warning - some of them might surprise you (like Fishbowl). However, even if they are not viable for ALL content, some of these characters perform insanely well.

Seal of Fate tier list

Starting in the S+ tier, I've ranked all the best SSRs you can get. You might have a lot of luck in pulling them, but if you're not that lucky, there's always Vicky, who you get for free - and she ranks pretty well too in the S tier.

I suggest you mix up the characters to create a team that has good synergy, and not just S+ characters. Some of them don't do that well together in the end-game, so plan wisely.

