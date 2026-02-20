Protect the King codes (February 2026) - Put some Gold towards you next upgrade

Defending your monarch isn't an easy task and you'll want the best equipment to do your job well. So check out these Protect the King codes for some free gold.

As someone who loves TDs and RPGs (especially those old school ones), Protect the King has everything. If it weren't for the characters' faces, you wouldn't even be able to tell that it's a Roblox experience.

To make things even better, today we're sharing the latest active Protect the King codes, so you can get your hands on some free Gold. That should certainly come in handy when you want to upgrade your equipment, since it can get quite pricey.

Let's dive in.

Active Protect the King codes

FREEGOLD - 50 Gold

- 50 Gold GOLD30 - 30 Gold

Expired

HARBINGER

DOMTHESLAYER

XMAS25

How to redeem codes in Protect the King

Step 1 : Tap on the Code button (top side of the screen)

: Tap on the button (top side of the screen) Step 2 : Type in your code .

: Type in your . Step 3: Hit the Redeem button.

You can redeem the codes I've shared above by following these steps:

It's a super simple process all in all, but you need to be quick about the codes -they tend to expire rather quickly, so make sure to get them ASAP.

How to get more codes?

About Protect the King

We will add any new codes for Protect the King here whenever we find them. You can just relax and enjoy obliterating mobs in the meantime, because that's the most fun part of the experience!The gameplay of Protect the King is unlike many experiences I've tried in Roblox - and trust me, I've tried MANY. You will adventure alongside 3 other players into a map, and your goal is to literally protect the king.

Waves of monsters will charge at the castle gates, and you have to divide in such a way that no mobs get across. You'll have to split your attention to avoid missing a single spawn spot for the mobs, because trust me - at later levels, once you miss a wave, there'll be hell to pay.

You will spend your Gold and Silver on upgrading your equipment or rolling it for better stats. Protect the King is fairly straightforward, but extremely satisfying and addictive at the same time. Especially after a hard-earned win.

But when you're not protecting your king, I'm sure you're playing other Roblox games. And we've got free goodies for those, too! Just check out these Drag Drive Simulator codes and Superstar Baseball codes.