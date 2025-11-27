These undead hordes aren't messing around, and if you want to survive, you'll need to know how to make every potion in Dead Rails so you can make it out unscathed.

When I first started messing with potions in Dead Rails, I didn’t expect them to matter at all. I was treating the ingredients like random clutter until a little something happened - and that's when I started getting into potion crafting. After all, when you're smack-dab in the middle of the zombie apocalypse, you'll need to do whatever it takes to survive.

Half the fun is that you never really know what each combination does, so unless you know beforehand, you're in for a surprise. That's exactly why you need to arm yourself with the knowledge of how to make every potion in Dead Rails!

So, what are potions, anyway?

Potions are a little mix of liquids that you can pick up in various ways. You can mix anything you want, from blood to water and even unicorn blood - yes, UNICORN BLOOD.

The moment you use a potion, you will get a specific buff, which can be really good for you. For instance, the Devil Tears potion can set an entire area ablaze. Let's take a more detailed look at the recipe and the effect each potion has.

How to make every potion in Dead Rails

Name Ingredients Effect Source Notes Water - - Rain

Buildings Mix with Unicorn Blood to create Holy Water Kerosene - - Kerosene rain

Buildings

Goliath

Nikola Tesla Turns into fire when ignited Milk - - Milkman

Milk rain

Buildings - Blood - - Buildings

Blood Rain

Wolf

Horse

Outlaws

Soldier

Vampire

Covenant

Apocalypse Horse

Alpha Werewolf Can heal (Vampire class) Zombie Blood - - Zombie

Skeleton

Alien

Ghost Can heal (Zombie class) Unicorn Blood - - Unicorn

Unicorn blood rain

Puddle struck by lightning - Fire - Deals DoT Molotov

Kerosene on fire

Devil tears on fire

Burning characters - Acid - Deals DoT Acid barrel

Acid mine

Acid rain

Acid skeletons - Angel Tears Blood

Unicorn blood Heals - - Devil Tears Kerosene

Unicorn blood Sets an area on fire - - Holy Water Unicorn blood

Water Deals DoT Alpha Werewolf - Primordial Soup Milk

Unicorn blood Revive corpses - - Cerberus Blood Acid

Unicorn blood Spawns wolves - Spawning too many wolves can make the game laggy

Which are the best potions to use?

Depending on what class you play, I would say that Cerberus Blood is a top-tier pick. This one is great for any class, especially if you have to deal with lots of enemies. The wolves it spawns can make a huge difference - power in numbers, right?

Other than Cerberus Blood, I like the Blood one (plain good ol' blood), since the class I played was Vampire, and that definitely came in handy.

And if this guide on how to make every potion in Dead Rails came in handy, let us know what else you'd like to learn about! We've already covered how to beat Dead Rails, but we also talked a little bit about how to get Snake Oil and its effects - so, if you're curious, make sure you go ahead and read it!