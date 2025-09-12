While it's possible to rack up rewards idly, a few extra points for free won't hurt. That's where these Obby for Free UGC reward codes come in.

You've probably seen lots and lots of obbies in Roblox, and Obby for Free UGC is one of the most popular on the platform. If you're not familiar with what an obby is, it's basically an experience where you have to pass through an obstacle course in order to get your desired rewards.

This Roblox experience is effectively a lengthy and fun obstacle course, and if you're only here for the rewards, then the latest Obby for Free UGC codes will come in handy. These codes give you points, which you can then use to exchange for various rewards.

Let's see what codes are available right now!

Active Obby for Free UGC Rewards codes

250k - 25000 Points

Expired

150K

SUPER

FREE2025

STARTER

WELCOME

175K

200K

100k

125K

80K

DAILYREWARDS

JULY2025

How to redeem codes in Obby for Free UGC

Step 1 : Tap on the Codes button on the left side of the screen

: Tap on the button on the left side of the screen Step 2 : Type in your code

: Type in your Step 3: Hit the "REDEEM!" button

To redeem the codes, follow the steps below:

Codes not working?

How to get more codes?

About Obby for Free UGC

If the codes you're trying to redeem aren't working, that's most likely because they expired. A brand-new code lasts for about a week, so try to redeem any new codes you find straight away.New codes for Obby for Free UGC release whenever the experience reaches a certain number of likes. But I'm sure you don't want to keep checking in on something like that. Instead, I'd recommend saving this page and checking it regularly.As I mentioned at the beginning, this is an experience where you have to pass through a bunch of obstacles to get your desired reward. Like in most obbies, you can retry if you fail (from the last checkpoint), and you can keep playing and replaying to try and get better scores.

Unlike in most other obbies, in this case, you can also earn points by simply being AFK. That's probably what appeals to so many players (myself included at times). You don't have to spend hours upon hours trying to pass a particularly difficult stage when you can simply stay idle and collect your rewards after a while.

