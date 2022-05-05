When playing Roblox, if you try to join an experience and get the Error Code 286, you may be looking to figure out exactly how you can fix your device and continue to play your favorite game. You see, this error code means that you do not have enough memory on your device to run the Roblox experience you are looking to play. Luckily, there are a few different ways to fix this issue.

How to fix Roblox error code 286?

1. Fully exit the app and then re-launch it and try again.

2. Log out and back into your Roblox Account

3. Close all open apps on your device and only run Roblox

4. Uninstall other, unused apps to make room on your device.

Before you start diving into long form ways to fix your issues with Roblox, do try the following:

If you still haven’t had any luck, you will want to try clearing your cache and data, which might give you enough room to run the experience.

Step 1: Go to the Settings app on your mobile device.

Step 2: Select Application and Manager on your device, then select Manage and Permissions.

Step 3: Locate and select the Roblox app on your device.

Step 4: Select Storage (internal storage) and then select Clear Cache. From here, select the Roblox app as the app you want to clear, if needed.

Step 5: Select Clear Data and Clear All Data, then confirm if needed.

It's still stuck, what should I do next?

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store or AppStore on your device.

Step 2: Search for Roblox and see if the word Update is next to the app instead of download.

Step 3: If the word Update is there, hit it, and let the update install. Then launch the app and see if the experience works.

This is the basic guide to follow, though it may vary a bit from device to device. If your Roblox Experience still isn’t working, we can then try checking to ensure your Roblox version is up to date.

You should, at this point, no longer be seeing the error code. If you still are, it might be worth checking with a friend to ensure it’s not an issue on Roblox’s part, by seeing if their device can log into that experience! If everything else fails, you can always contact the official Roblox support and talk to them about the issue.