NFL Universe Football codes (December 2025)

Who would've thought you'd need coins and cosmetics to skyrocket your football career? With these NFL Universe Football codes, you most certainly can!

NFL isn't just about scoring big and the ultimate bragging rights. Admit it - it's all about the swag too, isn't it? You have to look good and feel good when you're scoring that goal, after all.

Thankfully, these NFL Universe Football codes have you covered.

In NFL Universe Football, you get to play your own custom character to show off your personal style. If you're familiar with Madden NFL, it's like that in a way, but you're arguably more active on the field. You get to play with your own team and try to score.

It's essentially football, but you can also use the idle in-game time to practice and collect coins too, which we'll help you with oh-so-kindly with these NFL Universe Football codes right here!

Working codes for NFL Universe Football

HAPPYTHANKSGIVING25 (new!)

THANKSGIVING25

ENDZONE



RANKED

HAPPYHALLOWEEN



HALLOWEEN25

SEASON2

TRADEHUB

ANTICHEAT

2XWEEKEND

ENDZONE

ADMINABUSE

SEASONONE

NFLHYPE

2XWEEKEND

AUGUST25

SUBSCRIPTIONS

SEASON17

ONEHAND

SKILLBASED

Expired

How to redeem NFL Universe Football codes?

Step 1 : Open the " Shop " located on the left side of the screen.

: Open the " " located on the left side of the screen. Step 2 : Go to the " Codes " tab.

: Go to the " " tab. Step 3: Type in your code, then select the checkmark.

HAPPY4TH | JULY4TH2025 | LOOT | SPACE | SEASON16 | ITEMS | MUTATIONS | ENDZONE | CREWS | NFLITEMS | SEASON14 | SEASON15 | BIRTHDAY2025 | FLYEAGLESFLY | 2025 | CHRISTMAS2024 | SNOWMAN2024 | THANKSGIVING2024 | PARKIMPROVEMENTS | VETERANSDAY2024 | PROBOWL2025 | SEASON13 | MATCHMAKING | AUCTIONSONLINE | EXTRAPUMPKINS | SEASON8 | TEAMDANCES | SEASON7 | HALLOWEEN2024 | UNIVERSEFOOTBALL2024 | SEASON9 | FIREWORKS2024 | EASTER2024 | SuperBowlLVIII | FEBNEWSLETTER | UF200K | 110KLIKES | 95KLIKES | 90KLIKES | 100KLIKES | JanuaryNewsletter | HOLIDAY2023 | 85KLIKES | 80KLIKES | EPICSOTM | SEASON5 | CYBERMONDAY2023 | 70KLIKES | THANKSGIVING2023 | Nickglush | SEASON4 | StarterCoins | FREESLICES | 50KLIKES | 50KMRS | NovemberNewsletterTo redeem these goodies, all you gotta do is follow these steps:

How to get more codes

Codes not working?

New codes for NFL Universe Football are released often, so to keep up with all the latest additions, you can simply save this page as we add new codes every week - just for you.If a code is not working, that's because there's a (quite shocking) 4-hour minimum time played. In other words, you need to be online (you can stay in the Park) for 4 hours, and only then can you actually redeem the codes.

