Top music brand Monstercat launches DJ Simulator immersive experience for Roblox

Monster is bringing out its own Roblox immersive experience

DJ Simulator lets you live out your dreams of being a big stage DJ

Find it now on Roblox, play and remix over 350 records

Monstercat, the independent EDM music label, has announced the release of their new immersive experience for Roblox with DJ Simulator. Debuting with hundreds of records for you to play and remix, it's also set to receive continuous updates with new music and content, and even climb your way up the DJ leaderboards.

You may remember Monstercat if you're a person of a certain age (like me) for being on virtually constant repeat on YouTube back in the halcyon days of EDM. And given the long tenure of the Canadian independent music label, it's still nonetheless impressive that this experience will feature over 350 Monstercat Uncaged, Instinct, and Silk records.

DJ Simulator is, well, exactly what it says on the tin. You get to live out your dreams of being a big stage DJ in a sort of pseudo Guitar Hero-style game. Play across eight different themed stages, customise your own DJ look and interact with other users who can use emotes to hype up the digital crowd.

Sure, we can all wince at the word activation, and it's still strange Roblox insists on calling their mini-games 'experiences'. But marketing-speak aside, this does seem a pretty solid release from Monstercat. And while those who imagine themselves as a DJ compared to a rockstar is quite a difference, we imagine, there's no denying that wistful sensation of looking back to the days of EDM dominating sold-out concerts.

