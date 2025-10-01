Fancy using your ODM gear and gliding through the buildings and trees? You can do all that and more with the help of our guide on how to get Thunder Spears in Attack on Titan Revolution!

Anyone who's ever watched this extremely popular show probably enjoys Attack on Titan Revolution, since it's got all that excitement present in the anime but taken to the next level.

Now, it's simply a normal progression in any adventure - you've likely already noticed how tough some of the missions can get later on. Titans are faster, have more HP, and are way scarier than the ones you face at the start.

In this guide, I’ll walk you through everything you need to know about how to get Thunder Spears in Attack on Titan Revolution. This item is one of the most powerful in the meta, and honestly, it's a total game-changer once you unlock it.

A Thunder what, now?

These are basically your heavy artillery. In the anime, they were designed to pierce through the Armored Titan’s thick skin, and here, they work in the exact same way. Thunder Spears deal massive damage to Titans with a lot of HP, and are perfect for breaking through armoured spots.

Fun fact: You can think of them as your “oh no, I need this Titan gone - NOW” button.

How to get Thunder Spears in Attack on Titan Revolution

Reach the requirement, which is at least Prestige 1. Go to the Quests menu -> Thunder Spears - underneath your Main Quests and Side Quests, it should be right between the Side Quests and Dailies. Complete the quests - there is an entire questline for you to unlock this, and you can see them all in that menu. Tweak your skill tree to have some additional boosts to your Thunder Spears if you think it's necessary.

Unfortunately, you don’t get to nab them right away. You’ll need to progress quite a bit before they’re available. Since they're more of an end-game item, you will have to complete some missions to gain access. Here’s the breakdown:

The entire quest line requires quite a bit of grinding. Think of it as part of the experience, especially since you'll need them later on if you're planning on clearing high-level instances.

How to use Thunder Spears

Okay, so you’ve finally got your goods - now what?

Well, that's simple. Just save them for Armored Titans or Boss Titans: Don’t waste them on regular Titans.

Always try to aim for the weak points: Just like in the anime, hitting the nape is best, which is the general rule of thumb you could go by in AOTR, regardless of what Titan you're up against. Of course, with Armored Titans, things are a bit more complex, but that's where your new toys come into play.

Use them like you would anything else: fly around, set up your best shot, and hit hard before the Titan even knows what’s coming.

Now that you know how to get Thunder Spears in Attack on Titan Revolution, why not grab more goodies with these AOTR codes, as well as a guide on how to perform Titan Shifting in Attack on Titan Revolution?