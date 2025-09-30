Monument Valley guide - 7 top tips for new adventurers
| Monument Valley
Our Monument Valley guide is a handy collection of useful things you should know before diving into the puzzler - no rage-quitting allowed!
Monument Valley is well-known for being one of those adventures where you can relax while enjoying a puzzle element at the same time. With absolutely stunning graphics and brain-twisting puzzles that look as if they've been taken out of a physics book (as you can see in the pictures on the following pages), it's both challenging and rewarding once you complete a level. The graphics blend beautifully together, adding to its appeal.
If you've only just discovered this lovely gem, first of all, where have you been? - and secondly, do you know what you've been missing?
Fret not, though, as I've prepped a few useful tips that will make the experience even more memorable for you!
About Monument ValleyHere, you get to explore the vast monuments as Princess Ida. The goal is to pass each level by discovering hidden secrets that often defy the laws of physics. You will have seemingly countless options to progress, but more often than not, there's only one correct way to do so - but that's a story for another time.
You will get to move and rotate blocks to reach the goal for each level, so problem-solving is a skill you will develop during your playthrough, whether you like it or not.
All that said, let's dive into the Monument Valley guide!
Tip #1 - Be on the lookout for audio clues
You might think the soundtrack of the levels is there to make it a more immersive experience, but the reality is that it's more than that. The most important thing is to play with the sound/music on. Otherwise, you might miss some important clues.
I recommend you listen to the sound, because oftentimes the important clues that lead to passing a level are revealed there. You could immerse yourself even deeper into the game by using headphones - the soundtrack is fantastic, and it would be a pity not to enjoy it wholly, as it was intended by the devs.
Tip #2 - The magic of optical illusions
You've probably noticed a myriad of optical illusions here - that's what one of the core game mechanics revolves around. The goal is to create all sorts of paths that SEEM connected, even though they aren't. The moment they appear to be connected, they can be used.
It's all about using these illusions to your own advantage. Make sure you rotate the monument around and check it from specific angles, because sometimes, the solution comes from the least expected perspective.
Tip #3 - Use the Crow People
The Crow People you will see on the later levels are there to help you reach some switches that are a little bit tricky (if not downright impossible) to trigger by yourself. Make sure you use them - and whenever you see them, you will know exactly what their role is.
Tip #4 - Learn and remember all the mechanics you encounter
With each new level might come a new type of puzzle or a new approach you could take towards solving a puzzle. I suggest you remember everything you learn along the way, since it will come into play later on.
Whenever you're in a bind, try to think of an out-of-the-box solution that could work or has worked in one of your previous levels.
Tip #5 - Change your perspective - literally
If you happen to get stuck, there is usually one simple solution: you need to look at the bigger picture. Actually, there are two solutions, but the first is the most practical one in my opinion.
As a first option, you could move your device a little bit further away to change the perspective you view the level from. As an alternative, you could undo the last couple of moves. By undoing the last few moves, you might notice something you missed the first time, and adjust.
Tip #6 - Are there any switches around?
The first time you notice the switches, you will be able to tell that the level is not going to be as simple as moving from point A to B. As a general rule of thumb, remember that when you see any switches, there will be an event that you can trigger - and you can't exactly skip it.
You should look around for the best way (or desired way) those switches could be used. Try to figure out what the intended purpose for those switches is, and then you'll find your solution to the level!
Tip #7 - Finally, just enjoy!
The beauty of this puzzler comes from enjoying it. Each level has a story behind it, and playing them all unfolds this story. That's why there are multiple entries in the franchise, such as Monument Valley 2 and Monument Valley 3.
I strongly believe this puzzler was created to be enjoyed, so even if a level takes you longer than usual to complete, the result is often more satisfying then. You might think that "enjoying" has no place in a Monument Valley guide, but that's the most important tip of all, isn't it?
