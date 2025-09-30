Monument Valley guide - 7 top tips for new adventurers

Our Monument Valley guide is a handy collection of useful things you should know before diving into the puzzler - no rage-quitting allowed!

Monument Valley is well-known for being one of those adventures where you can relax while enjoying a puzzle element at the same time. With absolutely stunning graphics and brain-twisting puzzles that look as if they've been taken out of a physics book (as you can see in the pictures on the following pages), it's both challenging and rewarding once you complete a level. The graphics blend beautifully together, adding to its appeal.

If you've only just discovered this lovely gem, first of all, where have you been? - and secondly, do you know what you've been missing?

Fret not, though, as I've prepped a few useful tips that will make the experience even more memorable for you!

About Monument Valley

Here, you get to explore the vast monuments as Princess Ida. The goal is to pass each level by discovering hidden secrets that often defy the laws of physics. You will have seemingly countless options to progress, but more often than not, there's only one correct way to do so - but that's a story for another time.

You will get to move and rotate blocks to reach the goal for each level, so problem-solving is a skill you will develop during your playthrough, whether you like it or not.

All that said, let's dive into the Monument Valley guide!