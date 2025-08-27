Depending on your playstyle, you might prefer one passive over another, but first, you need to know how to get Haki in King Legacy before making that decision.

When you create your character and really want to dive into some battles, you will need a few things: powers and Haki. The powers are pretty self-explanatory - they are your fighting styles, and they can be either strong in PvE, PvP, or a mix of both. The latter is a general ability (think of it as a passive) that can boost your powers or have an effect on the enemy.

Since you're here, I already assume you are familiar with King Legacy, so that's why today we'll learn everything there is to know about how to get Haki in King Legacy, and a little bit about each different type you can choose from.

How to get Haki in King Legacy

To put it plainly, if you want to get Haki in King Legacy, you must buy it from specific NPCs on different islands. You can then level it up through combat. So far, so simple, right?

There are three different types of Haki, and for each one, you can buy it from a different location - the Armament Haki can be purchased from a Skill Trainer on Bubble Island, while the Observation Haki is purchased from an NPC on Sky Island. Finally, the Conqueror's Haki is fairly rare, and there is a slight chance you can obtain it when you first start the game. Otherwise, you can buy it in the shop.

Let's take a deeper dive into the different types of Haki and discuss the best reason to use each one.

Armament Haki (Busoshoku Haki)

What it does : You will see a black aura around your body, and enjoy a damage buff for sword and fighting styles.

: You will see a black aura around your body, and enjoy a damage buff for sword and fighting styles. How to get it : You can purchase it from a skill trainer on Bubble Island.

: You can purchase it from a skill trainer on Bubble Island. Price: 500,000 Beli

Observation Haki (Kenbunshoku Haki)

What it does : It lets you see enemies through the walls (like having "wall hack") and increases your dodge.

: It lets you see enemies through the walls (like having "wall hack") and increases your dodge. How to get it : You can buy it from the Observation Haki seller behind the temple on Sky Island.

: You can buy it from the Observation Haki seller behind the temple on Sky Island. Price: 1,500,000 Beli

Conqueror's Haki (Haoshoku Haki)

What it does : The Conqueror's Haki has no direct effect on your combat stats, but it is extremely unpredictable. It can stun enemies for a really long time, and can also knock them down.

: The Conqueror's Haki has no direct effect on your combat stats, but it is extremely unpredictable. It can stun enemies for a really long time, and can also knock them down. How to get it : You have a slim chance to get it when you first create your character - according to the description of King Legacy, "First Time you join the game you have a 0.1% chance to get a free Conqueror Ability".

: You have a slim chance to get it when you first create your character - according to the description of King Legacy, "First Time you join the game you have a 0.1% chance to get a free Conqueror Ability". Price: 2,500 Robux in the shop, or 0.1% chance to get it for free.

: This one grants a better damage buff, it has colour changes (so it is also more "flashy"), and it adds an Armament stat. You need to complete a quest from Lee and Pung to get it.: The V2 for Observation Haki grants you even more dodges, and will show you some useful information about your enemies

Regardless of which Haki you want to pair with your abilities, all of them have their own use - pick the one you like the most, and let your skills do the talking! Now go and redeem the latest King Legacy codes, and start putting your newfound knowledge of Haki to good use!