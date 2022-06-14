Game Dev Tycoon guide - Tips to make a hit game

Money can go by fast in Game Dev Tycoon if you aren’t careful. You have to take into account the amount of content you put into your game as well as what platform you want to put it on and these things can bring your budget down (especially those pesky monthly costs).

However, contracts are here to make life a little easier. When you complete one, you can get paid over $20,000 early on. The only issue is, that taking on contracts doesn’t guarantee instant cash. If you can’t complete them, then you’ll be hit with a penalty that’s typically worth around $8,000.

Contracts are really out of your control, too. All you can do is just watch and hope that the job is completed. Starting off with smaller contracts that pay less ($13,000 let’s say) is a good way to essentially guarantee that you succeed. It won’t seem like much but, every dollar counts.