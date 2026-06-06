Free spins await!

Grand Kaizen is a Roblox fighting experience where you create a character and complete some quests that grant you EXP, all in your pursuit of reaching a high enough level to compete with the other players. Levelling up is extremely tough, and anyone who's played the game can attest to that. With Grand Kaizen codes, you can get some free spins, which might help you get there a little quicker. Who doesn't love free stuff, right?

Since you need to hit level 5 to redeem codes, you should grind some quests and farm, farm, farm. It will be a slow process, but once you reach level 5 and can redeem the codes, things should hopefully move a little faster. Keep reading to find all the Grand Kaizen codes and how to redeem them.

New Grand Kaizen codes

Update1Soon! - 30 Technique Rerolls

30 Technique Rerolls 30k Likes! - 15 spins (doesn’t work on mobile)

Expired codes

HappyNewYear

MobileFixes

20kLikes!

15kLikes!

BugFixes2

ReRelease

BugFixes

How to redeem the Grand Kaizen codes on mobile and PC?

After you run the game, open the chat in the top left corner.

Type in the chat window the following sentence: !redeem 30k Likes! (replace '30k Likes!' with any active code), and then press Enter.

Redeeming the codes on mobile can only be done in the chat since there is no redemption button.

Open the Menu (press the M key).

Select the Settings menu.

Find the textbox, and type in the active code from the list above, then press Redeem.

Some Grand Kaizen codes only work when you play the game on a desktop, and some can work on mobile too. If you can't redeem a specific code, try running the game from your PC. That might fix the issue. And since it can be played on both, we have two ways to redeem the codes: one for PC and for mobile.

As the game gets more likes, the developers will release more codes. Stay tuned and follow this article because we will update it with new codes whenever they become available.

If a code is not working for you, or you cannot find the redemption function, make sure you level up enough. You cannot redeem any code until you are at least level 5, which is about an hour or so of grinding. If you are a fan of other Roblox experiences, we have Car Race Clicker codes and Gym League codes, but if those two aren't fulfilling your needs, there's a huge master list of Roblox codes too.

Original article by Mihail Katsoris, updated by Shaun Walton.