Here’s how to unlock Body Alters in Gym League and reach new power levels.

Time to ditch the basic build and show off your muscle balance with Body Alters. They are skins you can unlock and equip to improve your character’s appearance in Roblox’s Gym League. However, these are not easily obtained. You must put in the gym hours and fulfil certain conditions to unlock Body Alters in Gym League.

There is one that can be bought for 350 Robux! Another will be your default Body Alter, which is already unlocked and equipped. Every other Body Alter has certain requirements that players must complete. And this guide is all about those requirements!

How to unlock Body Alters in Gym League

max out your current Body Alter

achieve the required power level mentioned in the Body Alter description, and have the money needed. Yes, some of them will require you to spend some in-game money.

To unlock Body Alters in Gym League, you need to:

For example, when you start playing Gym League, your default Body Alter will be Normal. The next one that you can unlock is Shredded. To do that, you must train all muscles of the Normal Body Alter to 100% and achieve a power level above 200. Once you do both these things, head to the shop at Beach Gym (the food truck) and buy Shredded for $200.

You can see your current Body Alter's progress by tapping on the Stats button, as shown in the image below.

Fill the top bar (highlighted in red) to max out your current Body Alter and get a chance to unlock the next.

To see the requirements of a Body Alter, simply head to the Shop and click on a Body Alter you want to unlock. See the image below to get a better idea.

All Body Alters in Gym League

Gold (VIP) - Buy with 349 Robux. No other way to acquire.

Normal - Default Body Alter. Available for free.

Default Body Alter. Available for free. Shredded

Tan

Slate

Concrete

Rock

Metal

Shiny

Steel

Armored

Alien

Diamond

Water

Magma

Plasma

Sun

Catchin

Emperor

Leopard

Fish

Hakki

Chakra

Ancient

Fusion

After Update 4, the total number of Body Alters in Gym League reached 25. We might see more anime-inspired Body Alters in the coming days. When that happens, this list will be updated accordingly.

Another thing to remember is that you can not pick and choose whichever Body Alter you want and unlock it. Body Alters can only be unlocked in a sequence as listed above and displayed in the various Shops in the different worlds/gyms of Gym League.

