Anime Switch codes (December 2025)

I've shared a bunch of Anime Switch codes below so you can use the Diamonds to summon some top-tier characters

No matter if you have one or more favourite anime characters, in this game, you can probably play them all. And with these Anime Switch codes, you can get your favourite characters sooner and work your way up through the increasingly difficult dungeons.

If you haven't played the game yet, but generally enjoy games with gacha and RPG elements, then you need to give it a try. With the codes shared below, you can get a bunch of free Diamonds, which are the currency used in the gacha. To summon in the gacha 10 times, you need 500 Diamonds, so make sure you claim every single code. You'll be able to get thousands of Diamonds, so don't miss a single one.

All Anime Switch codes - list

Anime Switch codes - Working

SPEEDYDAD - Diamonds

- Diamonds COMEBACK - Diamonds

- Diamonds IXSTUDIO - Diamonds

Diamonds MYRO - Diamonds

Diamonds 80KLIKES - Diamonds

Diamonds 90KLIKES - Diamonds

- Diamonds REVERT - 500 Diamonds

- 500 Diamonds COSMETICSAREIN - 500 Diamonds

- 500 Diamonds 70KLIKES - 1000 Diamonds

- 1000 Diamonds 60KLIKES - 1000 Diamonds

- 1000 Diamonds MANJIKANO - 300 Diamonds

- 300 Diamonds RUFFYKANO - 300 Diamonds

- 300 Diamonds MANJIKANO2 - 100 Diamonds

- 100 Diamonds RUFFYKANO2 - 100 Diamonds

- 100 Diamonds BRIMMJOW - 500 Diamonds

- 500 Diamonds HIME - 500 Diamonds

- 500 Diamonds BATTLEPASS - 500 Diamonds

- 500 Diamonds BATTLEPASS2 - 100 Diamonds

- 100 Diamonds 50KLIKES - 500 Diamonds

- 500 Diamonds SORRYFORBUGSUPD1 - 400 Diamonds

- 400 Diamonds DELAYSWITCH - 2000 Diamonds

- 2000 Diamonds MADDIAMONDS - 1000 Diamonds

- 1000 Diamonds WEREBACK - 1000 Diamonds

- 1000 Diamonds GETSOMEDIAMONDS - 1000 Diamonds

- 1000 Diamonds GETSOMETRAITS - Trait Tokens

Expired codes

BPFIX

35KLIKES

5MVISITS2

4MVISITS

30KLIKES

DAMAGETASKBUFF

25KLIKES

VEGI

CURIO

SORRY4DELAY

BUGFIXES1

1MILVISITS

20KLIKES

ANIMESWITCHER2

AS3

15KLIKES

10KLIKES

5KLIKES

2KLIKES

RELEASE

RELEASE2

RELEASE3

How to redeem the codes in Anime Switch?

Step 1 : Open the Menu in the bottom left corner of the screen

: Open the Menu in the bottom left corner of the screen Step 2 : Select the Codes option

: Select the Codes option Step 3: Type in your code, and then press Claim

The process of redeeming the codes is extremely simple. All you need to do is follow the steps below if you're new:

The rewards will automatically be allocated to your account. The Diamonds will appear at the bottom of your screen, so if you claimed an active code for Diamonds, you can see how many you got there. Keep in mind that some rewards will give you Trait Tokens (although not many).

How to get more codes?

To stay up to date on the latest Anime Switch codes, simply save this page and check it regularly. We endeavour to add all of the latest codes as soon as they're out. The creators of this Roblox experience tend to share more codes on their social media ( X ) or Discord, but if you don't have time to do all the research, just come back here once a week or so, and you'll find all the new codes right here in one convenient spot.

