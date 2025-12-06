Anime Switch codes (December 2025)
I've shared a bunch of Anime Switch codes below so you can use the Diamonds to summon some top-tier characters
No matter if you have one or more favourite anime characters, in this game, you can probably play them all. And with these Anime Switch codes, you can get your favourite characters sooner and work your way up through the increasingly difficult dungeons.
If you haven't played the game yet, but generally enjoy games with gacha and RPG elements, then you need to give it a try. With the codes shared below, you can get a bunch of free Diamonds, which are the currency used in the gacha. To summon in the gacha 10 times, you need 500 Diamonds, so make sure you claim every single code. You'll be able to get thousands of Diamonds, so don't miss a single one.
All Anime Switch codes - list
Anime Switch codes - Working
- SPEEDYDAD - Diamonds
- COMEBACK - Diamonds
- IXSTUDIO - Diamonds
- MYRO - Diamonds
- 80KLIKES - Diamonds
- 90KLIKES - Diamonds
- REVERT - 500 Diamonds
- COSMETICSAREIN - 500 Diamonds
- 70KLIKES - 1000 Diamonds
- 60KLIKES - 1000 Diamonds
- MANJIKANO - 300 Diamonds
- RUFFYKANO - 300 Diamonds
- MANJIKANO2 - 100 Diamonds
- RUFFYKANO2 - 100 Diamonds
- BRIMMJOW - 500 Diamonds
- HIME - 500 Diamonds
- BATTLEPASS - 500 Diamonds
- BATTLEPASS2 - 100 Diamonds
- 50KLIKES - 500 Diamonds
- SORRYFORBUGSUPD1 - 400 Diamonds
- DELAYSWITCH - 2000 Diamonds
- MADDIAMONDS - 1000 Diamonds
- WEREBACK - 1000 Diamonds
- GETSOMEDIAMONDS - 1000 Diamonds
- GETSOMETRAITS - Trait Tokens
Expired codes
- BPFIX
- 35KLIKES
- 5MVISITS2
- 4MVISITS
- 30KLIKES
- DAMAGETASKBUFF
- 25KLIKES
- VEGI
- CURIO
- SORRY4DELAY
- BUGFIXES1
- 1MILVISITS
- 20KLIKES
- ANIMESWITCHER2
- AS3
- 15KLIKES
- 10KLIKES
- 5KLIKES
- 2KLIKES
- RELEASE
- RELEASE2
- RELEASE3
How to redeem the codes in Anime Switch?The process of redeeming the codes is extremely simple. All you need to do is follow the steps below if you're new:
- Step 1: Open the Menu in the bottom left corner of the screen
- Step 2: Select the Codes option
- Step 3: Type in your code, and then press Claim
The rewards will automatically be allocated to your account. The Diamonds will appear at the bottom of your screen, so if you claimed an active code for Diamonds, you can see how many you got there. Keep in mind that some rewards will give you Trait Tokens (although not many).
How to get more codes?To stay up to date on the latest Anime Switch codes, simply save this page and check it regularly. We endeavour to add all of the latest codes as soon as they're out. The creators of this Roblox experience tend to share more codes on their social media (X) or Discord, but if you don't have time to do all the research, just come back here once a week or so, and you'll find all the new codes right here in one convenient spot.
Oh, and if you love anime games, you might be interested in checking out these Anime Defenders codes and Special Forces Simulator codes. We have plenty more Roblox codes where these came from, so check them all out!
Dandy's World codes (December 2025)